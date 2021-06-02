The Chase star Shaun Wallace was defeated last night as fans demanded show bosses make contestant Barclay a Chaser.

Their demands came after the 32-year-old from York won 83k on his Chase round.

Furthermore, Barclay then carried the load in the final Chase, defeating Shaun and bagging an amazing £90,000 – the second-highest haul for a team in series history.

Barclay stormed The Chase yesterday and beat Shaun Wallace (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Shaun Wallace yesterday?

After Gemma and Jonathan filled their coffers with a combined £7,000, it was Barclay’s time to shine.

The dad-of-one put some markers down by winning £10k in his cashbuilder.

Read more: Jake Wood takes Beat The Chasers viewers by surprise with huge bushy beard

Shaun offered a high offer of 83k and despite the advice of his teammates, Barclay went high and stormed his Chase to bag the cash.

With a prize pot of £90,000 and three in the team, they managed to score 18.

Bradley couldn’t believe it either! (Credit: ITV)

However, host Bradley Walsh slammed them saying the time they took in between questions was “excruciating”.

But, after pushing back Shaun twice in the final Chase, they managed to bag the cash with Barclay answering most of the questions.

Barclay would make a good Chaser, just saying. #TheChase — Lynsey Spence (@Sidekick28) June 1, 2021

Barclay should definitely be a chaser! #TheChase — Zhenya Berry (@Zhenya_B37) June 1, 2021

How did viewers react to Shaun Wallace getting defeated on The Chase?

It didn’t take long for impressed viewers to demand that Barclay to be made a new Chaser after his amazing performance.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “£90k won all thanks to Barclay! He deserves to be a future Chaser.”

Barlacy should definitely be a chaser!

Another said excitedly: “Barclay should definitely be a chaser! #TheChase.”

A third commented: “Barclay would make a good Chaser… just saying #TheChase.”

The team bagged a whopping £90,000 (Credit: ITV)

Best episode ever?

And their praise didn’t stop there.

Viewers also hailed the episode as one of the best ever.

#TheChase

The best episode of the chase ever 90 Grand just fantastic what a team. — Andy C. (@1RedKite) June 1, 2021

#thechase Congratulations Barclay, Gemma & Jonathan! £90,000! One of the best episodes ever ✨🏆✨ — Eleanor (@Ellie9691) June 1, 2021

One of the best episodes of #thechase ever pic.twitter.com/lC1B7lqoBP — Liam T (@Hyther12) June 1, 2021

#TheChase wow!! One of the best ever episodes. 10k in cash builder, then a 90k win! — Mike Smith (@Thejackallllll) June 1, 2021

One said: “#TheChase wow!! One of the best ever episodes. 10k in the cashbuilder, then a 90k win!”

Another gushed: “#thechase Congratulations Barclay, Gemma & Jonathan! £90,000! One of the best episodes ever!”

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace mocks contestant as viewers in hysterics

A third wrote: “The best episode of The Chase ever. 90 grand, just fantastic. What a team.”