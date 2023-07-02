Chaser Shaun Wallace clears up backstage ‘rivalry’ claims as he sets record straight on quizzers’ wages

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has spoken about rivalry between the quizzers – revealing the one thing he keeps in mind when playing.

Nicknamed the Dark Destroyer, Shaun now appears on Beat The Chasers, the spin-off of the hit TV game show The Chase. A trained barrister, Shaun has been on the show since it first aired in 2009. But he revealed that while there’s not really a rivalry between them, they do get competitive when it comes to the buzzer.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace on show rivalry

Speaking to The Sun at the TRIC Awards, Shaun said: “We don’t actually have a rivalry. Mark [Labbett] does keep score of who’s top and who’s bottom, but we still get on very, very well. The only rivalry you’ll see is when we do Beat The Chasers when everyone’s competing for the buzzer. Mark, Jenny [Ryan] and Paul [Sinha] are lightning fast.”

However, it seems the Chasers’ pay isn’t performance related. Shaun admitted: “Although I might only get the odd question correct, at the end of the day, I don’t care how many questions they answer quickly or correctly – we all get paid the same.”

Bradley makes brutal dig at Shaun on The Chase

Meanwhile, host Bradley Walsh and Chaser Darragh Ennis previously took a swipe at Shaun on an episode of the game show.

On an episode that aired in 2022, the two poked fun at their co-star Shaun’s autobiography, which he released a few years before.

With Darragh taking his seat to compete against his first opponent Belinda, Bradley chatted to the contestant. Asking about her spare time, Belinda mentioned that she is part of a book club. She stated she wanted to take on Chaser Jenny Ryan, but she ended up with Darragh instead.

Darragh said: “Now, if your book club is ever becoming oversubscribed can I recommend Chasing The Dream, by Shaun Wallace?”

Belinda laughed: “Okay, thank you!” To which Brad jibed: “Yeah, that’ll cure your insomnia!”

