The Chase star Mark Labbett, who has been with the quiz show since 2009, shared his praise for a team that he says are in the ‘top one percent’ of contestants on the ITV show.

The Chase can prove tricky for some teams to master, and not many can beat the knowledge of The Chaser. However, one set of contestants have been praised as a “super duper team” after their impressive cash-builder rounds.

The Chase quizzer Mark Labbett praised the team calling them “super duper” (Credit: The Chase/ ITV)

Taking to his Twitter, Chaser Mark Labbett wrote: “This team scored 30 in their cashbuilders, easily in the top one per cent. This wasn’t a super team, it was a super duper team facing a super duper chaser.”

He added: “Really really wished we played more teams like this”.

Three members of the team played against Paul Sinha for £24k in the final chase and won.

Mark goes by the name of The Beast on The Chase (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: READER SURVEY: Which supermarkets are you currently shopping at?

Easily in the top one per cent

Fans have been quick to praise the team too. One wrote: “I was on the edge of my seat Mark!”

Another shared: “They were great.”

One fan called the contestants “geniuses” when he wrote: “Today’s episode of #TheChase had by far the best contestants of all time. All [bleep] geniuses.”

Some fans even rushed to see the episode on plus one so they didn’t miss out on the action.

Glad I turned over to @itv+1 for that one! That was brilliant 👏👏👏👏👏 #TheChase — Ricky Collett (@RickyCollett1) October 23, 2020

The praise kept rolling in for the team too.

That episode of #TheChase was awesome, Jane, Michael, Vicky well done — Annie C (@gingerannie34) October 23, 2020

Best team performance I’ve seen on the chase in a long time…👏👏#thechase — Princess (@SuperBadBltch) October 23, 2020

Chaser Mark Labbett is set to find love in dating show

It’s been an eventful few months for Chaser Mark Labbett as he prepares to find the woman of his dreams on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The Chase star, 55, reportedly split from his wife, Katie, 28, this August.

The source told The Sun: “Mark has been very open about the fact he’s not especially romantic. Flirting doesn’t come easily to him but he’s open to finding love again.

“He’s a big lovable giant with a heart of gold but his dating adventures will be something to behold.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.