Fans of The Chase stunned as quiz show 'predicts' coronavirus pandemic

Viewers of The Chase revealed their shock last night (April 1) as the ITV quiz show appeared to "predict" the coronavirus pandemic.

It came during the second round of questions, with host Bradley Walsh asking a question which left some fans of the show feeling uneasy.

One even called the question "spooky".

Bradley posed the question on last night's The Chase (Credit: ITV)

As contestant Gill stepped up to take her turn against Chaser Anne Hegerty, Bradley asked the question.

He said: "World War Two railway posters asked: Is your journey really... what?"

Three possible answers then flashed up on the screen.

Gill could pick between comfortable, necessary or advisable.

The answer was, of course, necessary, which caused some viewers to draw parallels with recent government advice to only travel if entirely necessary.

Gill picked the correct – albeit spooky – answer (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, one said: "Is your journey really necessary... how apt."

Another added: "Necessary! Does that sound familiar?"

A third said: "Won't be long until quiz shows start using 'During the coronavirus pandemic government advice stated... is your journey really... necessary' more like 'essential' now!"

"Spooky"

"Is your journey really necessary? #thechase #spooky," another tweeted.

Others seemed to think that host Bradley could do a better job than those actually in power in Britain.

One said: "Brad says 'Is your journey really necessary' with more feeling than Professor Chris Whitty."

The show was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.

Current government advice amid the COVID-19 lockdown states that only essential journeys should be taken.

Brits have been advised to avoid using public transport and are only permitted outside for an hour of exercise each day.

The contestant faced Anne Hegerty (Credit: ITV)

They can also go to the shops for essential food and medical supplies.

Paul Sinha update

Earlier this week, Chaser Paul Sinha updated fans following a suspected battle with coronavirus.

It came after Paul said he was taking a "step back" from social media as he felt "shattered".

He tweeted to reassure fans he was doing feeling "vaguely alive" for the "first time in ten days".

On Monday (March 30), Paul said: "For the first time in ten days I feel vaguely alive. I hope it’s not a trick."

