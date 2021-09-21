The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to contestant Pete Green following his sad death.

Pete, known to some as Pete Travis, died in a fire in June at his home in Damgate Street, Norfolk.

He had filmed an episode of the ITV show earlier in the year, and his episode finally aired on Monday (September 20).

During his episode, Pete won £3,000 on his cash builder against Chaser Paul.

What happened to Pete from The Chase?

Sadly, during the final Chase, Paul managed to catch Pete and his fellow contestants with one second left on the clock.

In a tweet following the episode, chaser Paul described Mr Green as a “true gentleman”.

Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances. A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 20, 2021

He said: “Saddened to hear that Pete from today’s Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

“A true gentleman, a warm, engaging and thoroughly entertaining opponent.”

Viewers rushed to comment, many of whom knew of Pete personally.

The Chase last night

“Pete was the Town Crier and lived about 500m from my house,” said one.

“It was a great shock to the local community. He had a great send-off with a horse-drawn procession through the town centre, with his family and Steam Punk friends following.”

A second replied: “I knew Pete very well, we are all saddened about what happened it definitely rocked our community!

Saddened to hear that Pete from today’s Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances.

Shortly after his passing, the grandfather-of-eight’s family paid tribute to him in the Eastern Daily Press.

They wrote: “You touched so many lives and leave us all with the fondest memories, which will carry us through the tough times ahead.

“A much-loved character across Wymondham, re-enactment and steampunk communities to name but a few. Father of four, grandfather to eight, and companion to Kiki the Jack Russell.

“You will be sorely missed.”

