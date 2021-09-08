The Chase viewers left in hysterics over ‘royal’ episode

ITV The Chase viewers were in for a surprise last night (September 7) when they tuned into ITV and saw Archie, George, Louis and Charlotte.

Tuesday’s episode saw the contestants facing Chaser Anne “The Governess” Hegerty in a battle of quiz knowledge.

As a result, some viewers were quick to spot something hilarious about the names of the contestants.

Some pointed out that they all shared the same names as the Queen‘s great-grandchildren.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have son, Prince George.

The couple also have Prince Louis, and their only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Chase viewers were in hysterics over Archie, Louis, Charlotte and George being on the same panel (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on ITV

Viewers rushed to Twitter to share their amusement over the royal-themed episode.

Read more: The Chase: Shaun Wallace’s tragic reason behind doing 2,000 sit-ups each day

“Blimey, the children of the Royal Family have all grown up already,” laughed one fan.

Blimey, the children of the Royal Family have all grown up already. #TheChase 👑👑👑👑🤯 — Anthony (@Bjorneo) September 7, 2021

Oh god here we go with 5 million royal kid tweets #TheChase — steve evans (@steve_evo) September 7, 2021

A second tweeted: “Well done The Chase for the contestants’ names today. George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie. Take it it’s the royal grandchildren episode.”

“All the Royal grandkids!” pointed out a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Today’s contestants: George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie… are you kidding me?”

However, while viewers were quick to spot the connection, spare a thought for host Bradley Walsh who was completely oblivious.

Anne Hegerty had to point out the connection between Charlotte, George, Louis and Archie to host Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

Host Bradley, on the other hand, failed to spot the toyal theme and it was left up to The Governess to break the news to him.

Anne said: “You haven’t worked out what all these people have in common, have you?”

Read more: Beat the Chasers series four start date confirmed: Show returns to ITV1 “bigger and better than ever”

Prince William and Kate with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A confused Bradley said: “Oh, have I done it again?” before it finally clicked.

Sadly for the contestants, their royal connection wasn’t enough to help them win the prize money.

After making it through to the final chase with £12,000, Anne managed to catch the group with 30 seconds still left on the clock.

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

Do you spot the royal connection? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.