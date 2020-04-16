The Chase's new Chaser Darragh Ennis' shocking tweets resurface

Darragh Ennis has just been announced as the new Chaser on ITV's hit quiz show The Chase.

However, just hours after the news broke, his controversial tweets have been exposed.

The Irish quiz whizz appeared to mock both dyslexia and gay people in a 2017 tweet.

Addressing his followers, the tweet read: "My friend refused to believe he is gay or dyslexic. I think he's in Daniel."

Another tweet appeared to make fun of people with dwarfism.

It read: "Growing up with dwarf parents was very difficult.

"So hard to watch them constantly struggling to put food on the table."

A further tweet appeared to perpetuate a German stereotype.

It read: "I just deleted all the Germans from my phone contacts so now it's Hans free..."

Perfect fit

A source told the Daily Mirror that ITV believes he will make a perfect fit on The Chase.

The source said: "Darragh has got what it takes to be a Chaser, he has been put to the test and passed with flying colours.

"They don't bring in new members on The Chase regularly so this is a big deal for the show and Darragh.

"Viewers will be very interested to see how he gets on."

He previously appeared on the show as a contestant.

Back in 2017 he became somewhat of a viral sensation after he banked £9000.

However, viewers were left in uproar after his teammates took low offers.

Fans even created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Darragh's losses and a #Justicefordarragh hashtag trended.

He will be joining existing Chasers Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, Darragh will be the first new Chaser to join the show since Jenny Ryan signed up in 2015.

Paul Sinha staying on The Chase

Favourite Paul Sinha has reassured fans that he is not being replaced by the Irishman.

The comedian turned quiz pro sparked concerns he was being replaced after he announced his Parkinson's disease diagnosis last year.

He also has tweeted for the last few weeks about battling coronavirus symptoms.

But he shared with his some 145,000 Twitter followers: "If anyone's wondering re the new Chaser, nobody is leaving, I'm in rude health and kicking the crap out of quiz."

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

