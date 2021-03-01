The Chase Mark Labbett
The Chase star Mark Labbett beat a contestant today who revealed he had a “game plan” before taking the low offer.

Sam took on Chaser Mark – aka The Beast – on Monday evening’s show alongside his teammates.

After bagging £5,000 in his cash builder, Sam weighed up The Beast’s offers.

What did Mark Labbett offer on The Chase?

The Beast offered him a low offer of £1,000, to stick with his £5k or to take a high offer of £35,000.

Despite his teammates saying he could do the £35k, Sam took the low offer.

He said: “I think they need me back. I’ve come in with a game plan today. I’m going to take the one thousand.”

Bradley Walsh said: “Come with a game plan… I like it.”

Despite taking the low offer, Sam was beat by The Beast and went home with nothing.

What did viewers say?

Viewers were fuming that he took the low offer and poked fun at Sam’s “game plan”.

One person said on Twitter: “‘I’ve come with a game plan’ says Sam.

“Is that game plan to be a spineless gutless coward and take the low offer?!”

Another wrote: “One hell of a game plan! What a wally!”

One added: “That was some game plan #TheChase.”

Another said: “Was Sam’s game plan was to [bleep] Twitter over? He’s done a fantastic job so far!”

However, one person thought Sam had “tough” questions.

One tweeted: “Tough questions for the lad.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s episode saw Nigel, Sian and Alayne make it back for the Final Chase and play for £9,000.

Is that game plan to be a spineless gutless coward and take the low offer?!

They bagged 21 steps ahead of the Chaser.

And it was enough as The Beast failed to catch them.

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

