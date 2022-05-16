The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals real reason he’s single following split from ex-wife

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed that he is “too busy” for a relationship at the moment.

Mark, who is known as The Beast on The Chase, split from Katie, his ex-wife, back in 2020 after seven years together.

Back in 2020, Mark split from his wife of seven years, Katie.

The couple, who had a 27-year age gap between them, share one child together – a five-year-old son.

However, now almost two years after their split, Mark has revealed that he doesn’t have the time for a relationship at the moment.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’m too busy for a relationship.”

However, he revealed that he hasn’t been short on offers since his split from Katie two years ago.

The 56-year-old then went on to speak about how some of the women who approach him get very aggressive with their interest in him.

Mark travels the country making public appearances, and revealed that at any given gig he is harassed and sexually assaulted.

“I can safely say on any given gig I get my [bleep] felt up to four times,” he said. “Every gig I get sexually assaulted.”

Meanwhile, he then went on to detail one incident, where a woman grabbed his crotch.

In addition, he said: “I’ve got a guy I work with now and he keeps an eye for me and will detect when something like that is going to happen.”

Mark’s marriage split

The Chase star decided to call it quits on his seven-year marriage with Katie back in 2020.

The 56-year-old cited the Covid-19 lockdowns and their open marriage as the main reasons behind their split.

Katie and Mark, who happen to be second cousins, met via Facebook in 2010.

They married in 2014 and share a five-year-old son together.

The couple had an open marriage. However, Mark brought it to an end so Katie could move on with her lover, Scott.

