The Chase star Mark Labbett made a cheeky joke about Bradley Walsh’s appearance last night.

During Monday evening’s show, Chaser Mark – aka The Beast – went against the team as they tried to win some cash.

But as well as teasing the contestants, Mark couldn’t resist making a comment about host Bradley – which he branded “unnecessary”.

What did Mark Labbett say on The Chase?

As he spoke to contestant Alayne, a former beauty therapist, Mark made the joke.

Alayne had previously told Bradley she was a retired beauty therapist and had several clinics which she passed over to her daughter.

As The Beast arrived on set, he told Alayne: “Shame you’ve retired as a beauty consultant, you’re standing next to your ultimate challenge.”

Bradley looked stunned as he said: “So unnecessary.”

Meanwhile, during last night’s show, contestant Sam left viewers fuming as he took the low offer.

You’re standing next to your ultimate challenge.

In The Chase world, taking a low or minus offer is the ultimate crime.

Sam bagged £5,000 in his cash builder and was offered to stick with it, take a low offer of £1,000 or a high offer of £35,000.

However, Sam said: “I think they need me back. I’ve come in with a game plan today. I’m going to take the one thousand.”

Bradley said: “Come with a game plan… I like it.”

Despite taking the low offer, Sam didn’t make it back for the Final Chase.

Viewers then mocked Sam’s “game plan”, and also fumed at him taking the lower offer.

One person said on Twitter: “One hell of a game plan! What a wally!”

Another wrote: “‘I’ve come with a game plan’ says Sam. Is that game plan to be a spineless gutless coward and take the low offer?!”

The Chase continues on ITV, this evening, at 5pm.

