Mark Labbett of The Chase fame has revealed how much he earned doing the American version of the show last year – and it’s an astronomical figure!

Mark even confessed that it was more than he’d ever earned in the first 49 years of his life.

The Beast appeared on the American version of The Chase last year (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

Mark Labbett on The Chase USA

The Chase star Mark, aka the Beast, revealed he earned more in one month doing The Chase USA last year than he did in his whole life.

The 56-year-old revealed that he banked seven figures doing the American version of the show – earning a whopping £1m!

Speaking to the Mirror, Mark said: “It’s more than I earned in the first 49 years of my life.”

Mark then said he doesn’t spend any of it.

He said: “I just made sure pensions are topped up, and my son’s school fees are paid. I don’t need anything or want anything. I wear Clark’s shoes and Marks & Spencers suits. I’m too old for fast cars. I’ve got a Volvo.”

He continued, saying: “I’m one of these guys who doesn’t need anything. I like a nice computer once in a while, I go round the world and it’s my office. I like my food but that’s about it.”

Mark isn’t returning to The Chase USA (Credit: ABC / YouTube)

The Beast on The Chase

Despite appearing on the show last year, Mark recently revealed that he isn’t returning for the new series.

The Beast confessed that he was “gutted” that he hadn’t been asked to return for the show’s second season.

The Chase USA tweeted about the new names joining the upcoming series back in March.

In reply to the tweet, Mark wrote: “Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new line up.”

He then went on to wish the new Chasers luck.

Fans of the show took to the replies to let Mark know they’d miss him.

“Show won’t be the same without you,” one said.

“You were the perfect Chaser. A representation of the show itself. At least you still got the UK version though,” another wrote.

Mark split from Katie in 2020 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Mark Labbett wife

The Beast also recently revealed the real reason why he’s single.

The quizzer split from his wife back in 2020. He cited lockdown, their 27-year age gap, and their open marriage as reasons behind the split.

Speaking to The Sun about the single life, Mark said: “I’m too busy for a relationship.”

In the same interview, Mark also revealed that he is regularly sexually harassed and assaulted by women when he does public appearances.

“I can safely say on any given gig I get my [bleep] felt up to four times,” he said. “Every gig I get sexually assaulted.”

He continued, revealing one woman grabbed his crotch during a public appearance. Because of this, he now has security with him to stop such incidents from happening again.

