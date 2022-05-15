The Chase star Mark Labbett forced to hire bodyguard after being ‘sexually assaulted’

The Chase star Mark Labbett has been forced to hire a bodyguard after being left “violated” by fans in public.

Quiz champion Mark is known as The Beast on the ITV general knowledge competition.

However, that hasn’t prevented fans from taking liberties with him at gigs.

Mark Labbett has been forced to hire a bodyguard after being ‘groped’ in public (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark makes public appearances across the country – but it comes with a major downside.

The 6ft 6in TV Chaser has opened up about how fans ‘grope’ him – leaving him furious.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “I can safely say on any given gig I get my [expletive] felt up to four times.

Read more: The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ as he’s dropped from TV role

“Every gig I get sexually assaulted. The worst one, I was wearing jeans and the woman grabbed my meat and two veg through them.

“If I’d have done that to her I’d be in the cells. I felt violated.”

The problem has got so bad that Mark has had to hire a minder to stop the violating incidents.

The Chase star Mark Labbett reveals why he hired a bodyguard

He added: “I’ve got a guy I work with now and he keeps an eye for me and will detect when something like that is going to happen.”

Mark, 56, also revealed he is “too busy” for a new relationship after splitting from his wife Katie in 2020.

The Chase star recently opened up about how he overhauled his lifestyle to lose a huge amount of weight.

Mark recently shared an update on his weight journey (Credit: ITV)

Mark’s weight loss journey

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, Mark overhauled his lifestyle and started to improve his health.

He upped his exercise and activity as well as making changes to his diet like cutting out sugar.

Last year, Mark said on Instagram: “I’ve become much more physically active by going on walks with my dog and mindful about my sugar intake to help manage my diabetes, and I have also started eating breakfast which I never did before!”

Read more: The Chase stars Mark Labbett and Paul Sinha hit out at ‘strop’ claims

He also spoke about his shrinking frame on a recent social media post.

Alongside a selfie, Mark said: “Down to 52 inch chest from 60. So was 5xl, now 2xl.”

In addition, he added: “Still a lot of work to do.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.