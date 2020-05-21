The Chase launches special lockdown edition of show and viewers can get involved

ITV game show The Chase has launched an interactive new series.

For the next two weeks, the ITV quiz show is airing special 15-minute episodes across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Fans are asked 10 questions by one of the expert quizzers.

The Chase has launched a special online lockdown edition of the show (Credit: YouTube)

This week, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan has taken on Chaser duty for the 6pm online specials, while next week, fans can test their skills against Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace.

Meanwhile, Anne Hegerty has confirmed it's likely spin-off show Beat the Chasers will be renewed for another series.

What did she say?

The spin-off programme featured contestants going head-to-head with teams of Chasers in an attempt to beat the clock.

She told Radio Times magazine: "We're definitely looking to do more as soon as we can.

All the Chasers will feature in the lockdown edition (Credit: ITV)

"We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, 'This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes'.

"We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous.

We're definitely looking to do more as soon as we can.

"I'm very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began - we filmed in late January and early February so it's brilliant we got it in."

Production on the main series stopped in February.

Last month, host Bradley Walsh admitted they were "about 100 shows behind schedule" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bradley Walsh hosts the main show (Credit: ITV)

The 59-year-old presenter also admitted it was "lucky" evening special 'Beat the Chasers' had been filmed before lockdown.

He told The Sun: "We were so lucky because we filmed it back in January.

"Obviously if it had been a couple of weeks later it wouldn't have been made.

"We stopped filming on The Chase in February, so I would say at the moment we're about 100 shows behind schedule, which we'll need to make up."

And Bradley has no idea when they will all return to work on the show.

Beat The Chasers was a hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

He said: "I've got absolutely no idea what is going to happen. We can't say we'll be back to work in a month, eight weeks. No one knows.

"All we can do is sit and pray."

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

