The Chase fans accuse Jenny Ryan of 'purposely getting questions wrong' in 'awful' final

Viewers of The Chase have accused Jenny Ryan of "dragging out" the final and "purposely" getting questions wrong.

Contestant Laura was the only one to make it back for the Final Chase after her teammates were caught by The Vixen.

She bagged just nine steps ahead of the Chaser and told host Bradley Walsh: "That was awful."

Laura bagged just nine steps ahead of the Chaser (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase viewers think Paul Sinha had 'easy' questions as he beats team

However, Bradley told her to remain positive and hope for some pushbacks.

Laura had six opportunities to pushback the Chaser and executed three.

Chaser purposely getting questions wrong in Final Chase so it doesn’t end in 20 second.

Unfortunately, Laura was caught by The Vixen with 31 seconds remaining.

However, many viewers have accused the quiz expert of dragging out the final and claimed she knew some of the questions she answered incorrectly.

What did they say?

One person said: "Chaser purposely getting questions wrong in Final Chase so it doesn’t end in 20 second."

The Chase fans accused Jenny Ryan of "dragging out" the final (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: "Jenny's trying to purposely lose."

A third added: "Just get her off my TV, Jenny stop dragging it out."

A fourth tweeted: "Yes of course Jenny didn’t know half those questions, did someone tell her we have 10 mins to waste."

Chaser purposely getting questions wrong in final chase so it doesn’t end in 20 second #TheChase #thechase — Steven (@Steven50035991) March 30, 2020

Just get her off my tele Jenny stop dragging it out 🤦🏼‍♂️ #thechase — liam (@liamxcx) March 30, 2020

#TheChase yes of course Jenny didn’t know half those questions, did someone tell her we have 10 mins to waste 😉😂 — Ant Gill (@AntGill77) March 30, 2020

One branded the Final Chase a "shambles".

They wrote: "What an absolute shambles of a team and an awful Final Chase.

"That Final Chase should have been over and done with in about 30 seconds."

What an absolute shambles of a team and an awful final chase. That final chase should have been over and done with in about 30 seconds. #TheChase — Joshua Leuty (@joshualeuty96) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, viewers called out the show for using a question that was on a recent episode.

During the round, Laura and The Vixen were asked: "What did English footballers wear for the first time at the 1933 FA Cup final?"

The answer choices were numbers, shin pads or socks.

But many viewers spotted the question was used on Sunday evening's episode (March 29) of The Family Chase.

One person said on Twitter: "Wasn't this question asked on yesterday's Family Chase??"

Another wrote: "There was just a question on The Chase that was on yesterday’s show too."

A third added: "Didn't we have this question yesterday? The football one?"

There was just a question on the chase that was on yesterday’s show too #thechase @ITVChase — Robbie_boulter7 (@BoulterRobbie) March 30, 2020

Didn't we have this question yesterday? the football one?#thechase — Gremlin (@Gremlin77633542) March 30, 2020

That question was on yesterday's show too. It's like getting back to the start of the Trivial Pursuit box #TheChase — danno (@therealdanno_uk) March 30, 2020

@ITVChase Using the same question twice in as many days? #TheChase — James F Johnson (@MisterJohnson87) March 30, 2020

Read more: The Chase fans think contestant looks like late showbiz legend Sir Bruce Forsyth

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31, at 5pm.

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.