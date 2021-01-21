The Chase star Jenny Ryan has hit back at a troll after she was branded a “condescending cow”.

The 38-year-old hit back at the insult on Twitter yesterday (January 20), after a user slammed her tone with contestants on the ITV quiz show.

Furthermore, the troll also called Jenny a “vile woman”.

What did The Chase star Jenny Ryan say?

The now-deleted tweet reportedly read: “Is it just me, or does anyone else find the Vixen on The Chase a condescending cow.

“Stuck up her own [bleep] springs to mind #sackheroff #vilewoman #vixen.”

If you think I’m condescending on the show, then you don’t know the half of it.

According to The Mirror, the user also called for the star to be fired from the ITV hit.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Jenny, who was quick to defend herself.

She said: “Always good to have a heads-up when someone’s asked the company I work for to fire me.

“P.S. If you think I’m condescending on the show, then you don’t know the half of it.”

And she didn’t stop there!

Following her initial tweet, Jenny added: “I’m literally doing my job, in exactly the same way as my Chaser colleagues do and always have done. This seems to be a perception issue, a separate issue with me.”

Jenny hits back

However, it didn’t take long for the troll to swiftly delete their account.

Soon after noticing the account had disappeared, Jenny wrote: “That was a rollercoaster!

“[User name]’s account has vanished, but not before I managed to see a few tweets where she was libeling me.”

In addition, she said: “Anyone know a good lawyer? (NB this isn’t Shaun’s area of expertise).”

It isn’t the first time Jenny has been forced to defend herself online.

Earlier this month, the ITV star fired back at claims she secretly dislikes fellow Chaser Paul Sinha.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Can’t help thinking that @jenlion and @paulsinha don’t get on at all!”

However, Jenny then shared a meme which read: “You could not be more wrong. You could try… but you would not be successful.”

