The Chase viewers slammed a team of three as they recorded one of the lowest, if not the lowest score ever on the ITV show.

Host Bradley Walsh and Chaser Anne Hegerty couldn’t believe their eyes when the team lost the plot in the final chase and recorded a score of seven on last night’s show (Monday February 22).

What happened on The Chase on ITV last night?

The team of Paul, Alex and Harriet managed to win £14,000 in their respective head-to-heads with Chaser Anne.

Starting with a total of three, the team only then managed to answer four more questions correctly, giving them a total of seven.

It was a disastrous showing from the trio, and at one point Paul and Alex became so flustered they tried to answer the same question.

After the disaster, Bradley said: “I didn’t see that coming.”

Anne, trying to offer an explanation, replied: “I think what happened was that you got some tricky ones there, and you let that affect your heads and then you started getting wrong the ones you should’ve got right.”

The Governess easily caught them with a whopping one minute and 24 seconds to go.

7 is the lowest target set by a team. Not just a team of 3, but any size team. #TheChase — One Qn. Shootout (@OneQnShootout) February 22, 2021

Was it the lowest score in history of The Chase?

One Twitter account said: “7 is the lowest target set by a team.

“Not just a team of 3, but any size team.”

However, ED! went back into the archives and found an episode from 2017, where solo team member Eleanor only managed a score of three.

Mark Labbett caught her after 12 seconds.

Further investigation revealed Charlie from 2014, who also scored seven on his own.

A YouTube fan account says that a score of seven has only been recorded four times in the show’s history.

I can’t believe they knew the answer to 4 questions 😂😂😂 literally the worst team ever. #thechase — Lotta Greene (@hollaAtlotta) February 22, 2021

That has got to be the worst final chase ever? 😂😂😂 #thechase — Laura (@115thDream_) February 22, 2021

That was the most shocking Final Chase I’ve ever seen 😳 #thechase @ITVChase — PogoTJ (@JoshClarkeDraws) February 22, 2021

3 of them in the final chase with a 3 head start & they only get 4 questions right. Embarrassing to say the least.#TheChase — GD (@Gerryduk) February 22, 2021

Fans called the team ’embarrassing’

Viewers were quick to savage the team on Twitter after its woeful performance.

One said: “3 of them in the final chase with a 3 head start & they only get 4 questions right. Embarrassing to say the least.”

Another wrote: “That was the most shocking final chase I’ve seen.”

A third commented bluntly: “Worst. Team. Ever.”

