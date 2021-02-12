Viewers of The Chase on ITV were convinced that a contestant got a question right in the final chase in last night’s show (Thursday February 11) despite Bradley Walsh saying he got it wrong.

And despite being only a two-strong team in the final on the hit quiz show, Hannah and Ian were going great guns and looked set to pose Anne Hegerty a formidable target.

However, there was controversy when Bradley marked one question wrong, which left viewers outraged.

There was controversy on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase on ITV last night?

Retired teacher Ian managed to bag seven grand on the cash builder and took it back to the team in style.

Next up, 23-year-old civil servant Hannah had a great cash builder and then managed to take back £9,000 to Ian.

With only the pair left they needed all the help they could get.

Read more: The Chase contestant Kim hits back at critics who said she passed too often

Playing for £16,000, they scored a very decent 18 points.

But it wasn’t enough – Anne caught them with 15 seconds remaining.

However, that wasn’t the big talking point during the final chase.

Ian and Hannah played for £16k (Credit: ITV)

What answer did Ian give to Bradley’s question?

During that final chase, Bradley asked the pair: “Which actress married Trevor Eve in 1980?”

Ian quickly pressed his buzzer and answered, “Sharon Mouham”.

However, Bradley deemed that to be a wrong answer because the actress’ name was Sharon Maughan.

It was then outraged viewers took to Twitter to complain that Ian got the answer right… or at least right enough.

Sharon Maugham is hard to pronounce – he should have been given that one! #TheChase — TheXDuchessofTooting (@suzywriting) February 11, 2021

#TheChase Should've given him Sharon Maughan 😞 — Von (@BabsRambow) February 11, 2021

Bradley is a dodgy get The bloke got Sharon Maughan correct there #TheChase — philip simm (@philip_simm) February 11, 2021

Wasnt fair his answer was marked wrong just coz he slightly mispronounced surname #thechase — ♡ Steph✌ (@xstephster) February 11, 2021

I can’t believe Ian wasn’t allowed that answer in #TheChase! Difficult name to pronounce, Sharon Maughan and he was close enough! — Catherine Parry 💙 (@cat7parry) February 11, 2021

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote: “Sharon Maughan is hard to pronounce – he should have been given that one! #thechase.”

Another complained: “Should’ve given him Sharon Maughan.”

Read more: Anne Hegerty is bookies’ favourite to become new host of Mastermind

A third commented: “Wasn’t fair, his answer was marked wrong just because he slightly mispronounced surname #thechase.”

Finally, another viewer wrote: “I can’t believe Ian wasn’t allowed that answer in #TheChase! Difficult name to pronounce, Sharon Maughan and he was close enough!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.