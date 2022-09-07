The Chase fans in uproar over schedule change after Tipping Point complaints: ‘Gone too far’

The Chase viewers were left furious as the show was shifted last night in a huge ITV scheduling shake-up.

Bradley Walsh‘s show wasn’t the only victim of the scheduling shake-up though, hit gameshow Tipping Point was too.

The Chase and Tipping Point impacted by ITV schedule changes

Yesterday saw some major changes to ITV’s schedule.

Due to Liz Truss being appointed Prime Minister, ITV decided to air an ITV News Special. The news programme aired at 4pm and lasted until 5.30pm.

Unfortunately for fans of Tipping Point and The Chase, this had an impact on their shows.

Tipping Point, which usually airs at 4pm on weekdays, was scrapped altogether yesterday to make way for the news special.

The Chase was also impacted too, but not to the same extent.

The show usually airs at 5pm on weekdays. However, yesterday, it aired at 5.30pm instead.

ITV News was also shortened yesterday too in the scheduling shake-up.

Viewers react to The Chase and Tipping Point being impacted

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with ITV’s decision to sacrifice Tipping Point and shift The Chase around for ITV News.

Many took to Twitter to air their grievences.

One said: “Just realised they’ve cancelled #TheChase for this crap!”

“ITV read our tweets and put #thechase on,” another veiwer begged the broadcaster.

“Can’t believe ITV have bumped #TheChase for this,” a third ranted.

A fifth wrote: “PUT #THECHASE ON FFS.”

“Where’s Tipping Point ???? They’ve gone too far this time. Not looking great for The Chase either,” another ranted.

Tipping Point cancelled

This isn’t the first time that Tipping Point has been axed by ITV recently.

Last week, the hit ITV gameshow was dropped for most of the week to be replaced by Fastest Finger First.

The new spin-off of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire aired in Tipping Point’s usual 4pm slot.

This meant that Ben Shephard and co were nowhere to be seen for most of last week.

Viewers were unimpressed to say the least.

“What is this [bleep]? #FastestFingerFirst Where’s my #tippingpoint?!” one viewer ranted at the time.

“It’s going to be a hard week without #TippingPoint,” another said.

The show eventually returned on Monday (September 5), and viewers were overjoyed.

“Thank goodness for that! #TippingPoint is back!” one tweeted.

Tipping Point airs from 4pm and The Chase airs from 5pm on weekdays on ITV and ITV Hub.

