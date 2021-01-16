ITV has shared a first-look trailer at next week’s The Chase spin-off series, The Chasers Road Trip.

The show, which stars Chasers Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace and Anne Hegerty, is subtitled Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

And now the teaser clip has been released, fans can’t wait to watch the show.

Anne, Shaun and Mark go on the road (Credit: ITV)

What is new The Chase spin-off on ITV all about?

The three-part series, which starts next Thursday (January 21), sees Anne, Mark and Shaun leave The Chase studio to embark on an adventure across the globe.

Together they pit their wits against extraordinary competition as they try to answer the age-old question are we really as smart as we think we are?

They take on child geniuses, great apes and the latest AI and robot technology.

In the first episode, the Chasers journey to America to pit their wits against Kanzi, a Bonobo ape who is able to communicate with humans by using a series of pictures and symbols on a Lexigram.

They also meet a chimpanzee memory wizard, a 25-year-old gamer orangutan called Katie and that well-known genius of the ocean, the dolphin.

The teaser clip states: “Join the Chasers as you’ve never seen them before.”

It also shows Mark emerging topless from a lake and Anne and Shaun taking on robots and a child genius at Scrabble.

That was so much fun!

Huddled together in a motorhome, Anne is heard saying: “That was so much fun!”

Shaun and the gang look as though they had a lot of fun (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

After the teaser clip aired on social media, fans were quick to express their delight and excitement at the series.

One wrote: “So excited for this!!”

Another gushed: “Oh this looks great!”

A third said: “I’m looking forward to it. It should be a good programme.”

The Chasers Road Trip: Planes, Brains and Automobiles starts on Thursday January 21 at 9pm on ITV.

