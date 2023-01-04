The Chase viewers fume at contestant’s reaction to Buckingham Palace question

The Chase viewers were left fuming at an ITV contestant’s reaction to a question about Buckingham Palace during yesterday’s show (Tuesday, January 3).

The contestant claimed to be too young to know the answer – and viewers weren’t impressed.

Maddie was on The Chase yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV The Chase yesterday?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw yet another four contestants take on a Chaser in the hope of winning big.

One of the contestants taking part in yesterday’s show was Maddie, a 21-year-old hospital discharge patient assistant.

Maddie’s moment to forget came during her round against Darragh Ennis.

“What tune did guitarist Brian May play on the roof of Buckingham Palace in 2002?” was the question asked.

The options given were Up On The Roof, God Save the Queen, and Fat Bottomed Girls.

Maddie went for the first option. When Bradley Walsh mentioned this, she said: “I was two.”

“I think the clue’s in the question,” Bradley responded. Maddie, was then, of course, proven to have picked the wrong answer.

Maddie was criticised by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Maddie

Fans of the show weren’t impressed with Maddie’s excuse for not getting the right answer to the question.

“When the ‘I was only young’ card doesn’t work #thechase,” one viewer tweeted.

“I was only 2. So what?” another wrote.

“If her flag goes up because she was 2 years old in 2002 she has no chance of answering the question on dinosaurs #thechase #beforemytime #iwasntborn,” a third said.

“UP ON THE ROOF?!! The clue is in Buckingham Palace!” another exclaimed.

The contestants won last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase yesterday?

Sadly for Maddie, her wrong answer was a sign of things to come.

Despite picking up £3,000 in the cash builder, Darragh managed to catch her.

However, The Menace was unable to catch Maddie’s teammates, who racked up £14,000 between them.

With so much to play for, the trio put 17 steps between themselves and Darragh in the Final Chase.

It was their lucky day too, as the Irish Chaser failed to catch them, meaning they walked home with £4,666 each.

Read more: The Chase: ITV viewers forced to ‘change channel’ as contestant wreaks havoc

Did you watch The Chase last night? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.