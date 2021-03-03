Bradley Walsh and Michael on The Chase
TV

The Chase host Bradley Walsh accused by viewers of ‘putting off’ contestant Michael

He didn't make it to the final

By Richard Bell

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was in stitches yesterday afternoon over the wording of one of the questions.

But fans of the ITV quiz show, tuning in for Tuesday’s (March 2) episode, claimed the moment was ‘unfair’ on the contestant.

Michael was the last contestant up on The Chase on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

During the episode of The Chase, hopeful Michael was the last of the contestants to step up for his head-to-head round.

Brad asked him: “Which of these is a painting by Vincent van Gogh?”

The options were A) Lying Mare, B) Lying Hound, or C) Lying Cow.

Host Bradley Walsh was crying-laughing at one of the possible answers (Credit: ITV)

After reading out the final option, Lying Cow, Bradders struggled to keep a straight face before bursting into a fit of giggles.

Read more: The Chase: Mark Labbett thrashes contestant who took low offer amid ‘game plan’

The answer was, in fact, Lying Cow. Unfortunately, Michael went with B) Lying Hound.

He didn’t make it through to the final, leaving a team of three to face chaser Anne Hegerty.

Tuesday’s chaser was The Governess Anne Hegerty (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers took issue with Brad’s behaviour on the show.

Some thought it was unfair for him to laugh so much, claiming it was “off putting” for the contestant.

One said on Twitter: “Brad laughing is not fair to Michael, to be fair… off putting #thechase.”

That could’ve had a massive impact on what guess he went for!

Another wrote: “#TheChase Brad shouldn’t be laughing at the answers cos it puts off the contestants.”

A third said: “Anyone else think that it’s a bit unfair on the contestant when Bradley goes off on a laughing fit at the one of the answers?

“That could’ve had a massive impact on what guess he went for! #TheChase.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

It comes amid news that The Chase fans are getting a brand new spin-off show.

The programme, The Chase EXTRA, will launch next week and feature all six of the beloved quizzers.

Read more: The Chase: Mark Labbett makes joke about Bradley Walsh’s appearance

EXTRA will allow viewers to put their knowledge to the test with Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis, each of whom will host their own episode.

ITV said the chasers will set fans their own sets of 10 questions and answers in the programme, dropping every Monday at 6pm for the next six weeks from March 8.

