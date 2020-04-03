The Chase fans brand show a 'fix' as team loses £60k with seconds remaining

Viewers of The Chase have branded the show a "fix" as the team lost £60,000.

Tony, Sophie, Ben and James went up against the Chaser Mark Labbett - aka The Beast - on Friday's edition of the game show (April 3).

However, Sophie failed to get back for the Final Chase and Ben, Tony and James played for £60,000.

Tony, Ben and James played for £60,000 (Credit: ITV)

James brought back £6,000 while Ben bagged £9,000 for the team.

Tony went big and brought back a whopping £45,000.

The team then played for £60,000 and bagged an incredible 22 steps ahead of the Chaser.

Host Bradley Walsh told them: "James, well played. Ben, exceptional. Tony, you bring the money.

"22 steps ahead, not bad."

The Beast beat the team with six seconds remaining (Credit: ITV)

It was a close race, however, The Beast beat the team with just six seconds remaining.

He exclaimed: "Yes! What a tremendous team that was. You can see how happy I am. There's nothing better than beating a good team.

"James, don't beat yourself up because I had five seconds left and that's easily one question for me."

Viewers were gutted for the team and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did they say?

One person said: "Omg I cannot BELIEVE they lost 60 grand with 6 seconds to spare."

Another wrote: "I'm gutted for the team."

A third added: "I wish they could have won."

Others were convinced The Beast had easier questions.

One said: "#TheChase could #MarkLabbett have had easier questions???? #Chaser #fix that was ridiculous."

Another wrote: "Not even difficult questions for The chaser

#fix

#TheChase."

Another ranted: "That wasn't a fix at all? Bradley reading the questions like a rocket!"

Ent Daily has contacted reps for The Chase for comment.

Earlier this week, viewers thought a contestant was "robbed" by his teammates.

Mark bagged an incredible £9,000 in his cash builder while Gill brought back £3,000 and Peter £1,000.

Mark answered most of the questions during the Final Chase and the team bagged 18 steps.

Chaser Anne Hegerty - aka the Governess - didn't beat the team and they took home £13,000 between them.

Viewers have said they think Mark deserves to take the money as he answered the majority of questions.

However, one person pointed out: "Well done team (Mark for the final chase, Gill & Peter for the pushbacks)."

The Chase returns to ITV, Monday, April 6, at 5pm.

