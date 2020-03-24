The Chase fans brand episode 'best in a long time' as team beats Mark Labbett

Viewers of The Chase have been left thrilled as a team beat Mark Labbett in the final round.

Beccy, Josh and Pat beat the Chaser - who is also known as The Beast - during their indivudal rounds and come together to try and win £13,000.

After choosing their set of questions, the team bagged an impressive 22 steps ahead of The Beast.

The Chase team beat Mark Labbett (Credit: ITV)

He told the team: "I apologise, I didn't think you guys were capable of getting anything like that. How wrong I was."

The team managed to pushback the Chaser six times and the quiz master was unable to beat them.

I didn't think you guys were capable of getting anything like that.

Viewers were thrilled by the result and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "One of the best games in a long while."

Another wrote: "Well done, team. Beastie was a good sport for once. Have a good one."

A third tweeted: "The Chase today ...... brilliant. Whenever the Beast gets cocky it backfires!"

Mark told the team: "I said backstage once I got rid of Chris the game was over, but how wrong I was.

"22 deserves to win. Well played guys."

Meanwhile, on Monday evening's show (March 23), viewers were stunned when a contestant ignored her teammates' advice and went for the high offer.

Lorraine bagged a modest £6,000 in her cash builder round and went on to face Chaser Anne Hegerty - aka The Governess.

Lorraine was offered to go low and play for minus £3,000, stick with her £6,000 or take a whopping £48,000.

The team played for £60,000 (Credit: ITV)

Her teammate Sandy said: "Don't take the minus £3,000. That's just rude. If you want to go high, I haven't got a problem but I'd like you to take the middle offer."

However, turning back to the table, Lorraine said: "£48,000," as Sandy threw her hands over her mouth.

Lorraine managed to beat the Chaser and made it back to the team with her huge amount to add to their £12,000.

Unfortunately for the team, The Governess beat them with 12 seconds remaining.

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, at 5pm.

