The Chase fans plead for contestant Darren to become new Chaser after he demolished The Beast

Darren was a great player!

By Paul Hirons

The Chase fans pleaded for contestant Darren to become a new chaser after he demolished Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

In another great episode, Darren beat out The Beast in the head-to-head on Tuesday’s show (November 2)… but who got the last laugh?

Darren won his battle with The Beast (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Darren on The Chase?

Getting seven questions right in his cashbuilder, Darren – an autism practitioner from Newbury – surprised everyone by taking The Beast’s high offer of £24,000.

And this included his team, who looked on in trepidation.

However, as Darren got into his work, it was obvious he was a force to be reckoned with.

So much so, he answered some seriously tough questions.

For instance, he answered this question correctly: “How many of the 908-strong crew of the Titanic were female?”

He then went on to win the 24 grand with four questions to spare.

This type of quizzing form didn’t go unnoticed.

The Chase viewers impressed with Darren and his performance
Bradley Walsh was full of praise (Credit: ITV)

Dazza the dark horse

Initially, host Bradley Walsh was the first to comment.

“Dark horse Dazza, dark horse!” he exclaimed.

“Can I ask you a question, are you a professional quizzer?”

“I do occasionally go to the odd pub quiz,” Darren replied.

“I’m not a full-on quizzer, but to give you an example, my family refuse to play Trivial Pursuit with me at Christmas.”

Then it was the turn of the viewers to lavish praise on him.

How did viewers react to Darren’s performance?

Some viewers called for Darren to be a full-time Chaser after his performance in his one-on-one duel with Mark.

One said: “Darren is going to be the new chaser – The Beast 2…”

Another exclaimed: “Darren should be one of the chasers! #TheChase.”

A third simply said: “Darren is a king #TheChase”.

However, despite Darren’s performance and the praise lavished upon him he was powerless in the final chase.

Having the last laugh, The Beast caught the team with 36 seconds on the clock.

