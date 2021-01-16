The Chase star Darragh Ennis, nicknamed The Menace, is cashing in on his new-found fame.

He became the sixth Chaser to join the ITV show last year.

He stars alongside Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Darragh Ennis became a Chaser last year (Credit: ITV)

How is The Chase star Darragh cashing in?

Darragh now hopes to try and make some extra cash on the side, it appears.

Read more: The Chase viewers accuse Jenny Ryan of being ‘rude’ to contestant Stephanie

He took to Twitter earlier this week to reveal he has signed up to celebrity website Cameo.

Cameo lets fans request personal video messages from their favourite celebs in exchange for a flat rate.

If anyone would like a video message from me for a hugely underwhelming present for someone you can book it on CelebVM https://t.co/uS45onn4hc or Cameo https://t.co/4rjnYNEqqQ — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) January 12, 2021

“If you want a message for your family for a birthday or a Christmas present just let me know,” said the star.

“Looking forward to recording it for you!”

Darragh charges £25 for a personal message, and fans can request one on his profile page.

He quipped that the messages would make an “underwhelming present”.

But his followers revealed they couldn’t think of a better gift.

You say hugely underwhelming as if a video from you wasn’t the best present I’ve ever had.

“I’m treating myself!” exclaimed one fan.

Another added: “Definitely getting this for my mum. We call you her boyfriend.”

Others have already taken Darragh up on his offer.

“You say hugely underwhelming as if a video from you wasn’t the best present I’ve ever had,” said one happy customer.

“Thank you so much for your video, i can’t believe how quick you got it out. My dad will be absolutely delighted, can’t wait to see his reaction,” said another.

He hopes to make some cash on the side (Credit: Cameo)

Darragh Ennis denies being sacked

Rumours recently spread that Darragh had been fired by ITV after he appeared to be missing from screens.

Taking to Twitter, one worried fan said: “Have they got rid of my Darragh already? #TheChase.”

Another added: “Where the heck has Darragh gone???”

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Jenny Ryan hits back at claims she secretly dislikes Paul Sinha

As a result, the Chaser was forced to deny the claims on Twitter.

“Sigh, I’ve not been sacked! The nature of random scheduling means sometimes we don’t have a show air for a little while, and sometimes we’re on 2 or 3 times in a week.”

“Not my department but it can be to ensure a mix of wins and losses each week,” he added.

“Sometimes they move a show if a question is there about someone who e.g. died recently. But not my gig, the schedulers and producers have a very tough job tbh. Heroes all.”

Darragh was once a contestant on the ITV series (Credit: ITV)

When did Darragh join The Chase?

Darragh joined the hit ITV series back in November.

He brought in the show’s best-ever audience figures on his debut.

Read more: The Chase viewers accuse Jenny Ryan of being ‘rude’ to contestant Stephanie

According to data, it was the biggest audience in the show’s 11-year history, with an average of 4.9 million people tuning in.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.