The Chase star Darragh Ennis admitted he was “annoyed” by a slip-up he made as he returned to the show today.

The Irish quizzer, who made his debut on the ITV programme last week, was back on Tuesday (November 24) to take on four new contestants.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh welcomed Darragh Ennis into the studio again today (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Darragh Ennis’ second episode of The Chase?

During his head-to-head with the first contestant, Rosalind, The Menace stumbled with a question that he said he should have known, being an avid football fan.

Host Bradley Walsh had asked him: “What was the only home nation football team to qualify for the FIFA World Cups of 1974 and 1978?”

The options were, a) Northern Ireland, b) Scotland or C) Wales.

Rosalind put Scotland, while Darragh went with Northern Ireland – and the answer was Scotland.

He said: “That’s a bad miss from me…”

“Yeah, that was a bad miss,” Brad agreed.

The Chase contestant Rosalind beat Darragh on a football question (Credit: ITV)

What did The Menace say about his slip-up?

After Rosalind made it back to the team, Darragh said: “Very well done. I’m really annoyed that I let you away on a football question, it’s very embarrassing. But well played, you played really well.”

It follows Darragh’s debut on the show, which saw him get off to a shaky start.

He failed to catch the first two members of the team during his first ever episode on The Chase and Bradders said he had taken a “thrashing”.

The Chase star Darragh Ennis admitted he was ’embarrassed’ to get the football question wrong (Credit: ITV)

However, Darragh caught the next two, and when he played in the final chase, he managed to catch the team – with just seconds remaining on the clock.

Regardless of his performance, Darragh won over a number of viewers, with many taking to Twitter to praise the newcomer.

ITV later revealed that Darragh’s debut episode set an incredible new record.

Darragh Ennis’ nickname on the show is The Menace (Credit: ITV)

According to data, it was the biggest audience in the show’s 11-year history.

Stats showed that an average of 4.9 million people watched the episode.

ITV said it was largest audience seen so far this year, for any daytime TV show across any channel, excluding news, sport and coronavirus briefings.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.