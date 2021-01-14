The Chase star Darragh Ennis has addressed speculation, after fans were concerned he had been “sacked” from the game show.

The 40-year-old Irish quizzer took to Twitter yesterday (January 13) to announce he’s still involved in the series – and gave a good explanation for his absence.

His tweet followed shortly after viewers noticed Darragh had been missing for some time.

The Chase’s Darragh Ennis hit back at claims he has been ‘sacked’ (ITV)

Taking to Twitter, one worried fan said: “Have they got rid of my Darragh already? #TheChase.”

Another added: “Where the heck has Darragh gone???”

A third wrote: “Darragh please! I can’t remember when he was last on… #TheChase.”

In addition, a fourth asked: “Has Darragh just not recorded many post-lockdown episodes? This is ridiculous.”

The Chase viewers feared Darragh had been fired (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: What did Darragh Ennis say?

The messages didn’t go unnoticed by Darragh, who was quick to clear up confusion.

Replying to one, he wrote: “Ah bless. I’ve not been sacked. Just the vagaries of scheduling.

“One of the points of the show is that you don’t know who is coming across the bridge, so it’s a bit random.”

Furthermore, the Chaser said: “I have not been sacked. The schedule is pretty random. Sometimes I’ll be on a lot, sometimes there’s a bit of a gap.”

When did Darragh join the ITV show?

Meanwhile, Darragh joined the hit ITV series back in November.

The Chaser – whose nickname is The Menace – brought in the show’s best ever audience figures on his debut.

According to data, it was the biggest audience in the show’s 11-year history, with an average of 4.9 million people tuning in.

In addition, ITV said it was largest audience seen so far this year.

