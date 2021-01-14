The Chase star Darragh Ennis has addressed speculation, after fans were concerned he had been “sacked” from the game show.
The 40-year-old Irish quizzer took to Twitter yesterday (January 13) to announce he’s still involved in the series – and gave a good explanation for his absence.
His tweet followed shortly after viewers noticed Darragh had been missing for some time.
Taking to Twitter, one worried fan said: “Have they got rid of my Darragh already? #TheChase.”
Another added: “Where the heck has Darragh gone???”
A third wrote: “Darragh please! I can’t remember when he was last on… #TheChase.”
In addition, a fourth asked: “Has Darragh just not recorded many post-lockdown episodes? This is ridiculous.”
The Chase: What did Darragh Ennis say?
The messages didn’t go unnoticed by Darragh, who was quick to clear up confusion.
Replying to one, he wrote: “Ah bless. I’ve not been sacked. Just the vagaries of scheduling.
“One of the points of the show is that you don’t know who is coming across the bridge, so it’s a bit random.”
Furthermore, the Chaser said: “I have not been sacked. The schedule is pretty random. Sometimes I’ll be on a lot, sometimes there’s a bit of a gap.”
When did Darragh join the ITV show?
Meanwhile, Darragh joined the hit ITV series back in November.
The Chaser – whose nickname is The Menace – brought in the show’s best ever audience figures on his debut.
According to data, it was the biggest audience in the show’s 11-year history, with an average of 4.9 million people tuning in.
In addition, ITV said it was largest audience seen so far this year.
