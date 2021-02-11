A The Chase contestant has hit back at critics after they complained she passed too often in the final chase.

ITV’s hit quiz show welcomed in Customer Engagement Executive Kim Williams, and while she played a good game, some viewers had a go at her after she passed four times at the end.

However, it didn’t take long for Kim to respond in emphatic style.

Kim responded to viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Kim on The Chase?

Kim had a strong cash builder, notching up an impressive £6,000.

In the head-to-head, she then took on Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, and decided to stick with the six grand so she could go back and support her team.

The Beast had offered her £36,000 as his high offer.

After making it through to the final, the three remaining contestants – including Kim – scored 15 points, but were easily overtaken by Beastie Boy.

And that’s when viewers took to Twitter to complain about Kim’s habit of passing too often.

Kim was good at buzzing in with pass 🙄 #TheChase — #ItsASin (@aidw89) February 10, 2021

Kim – Pass pass pass pass pass pass

Why was she even there?! #TheChase pic.twitter.com/DuXPqKolMR — TRIPLE 6 (@TR1PLE_6_) February 10, 2021

Kim, set A or set B ?

Pass #TheChase — IanB medic 💙 (@IanB999Medic) February 10, 2021

Kim was too quick to pass. Gary might have known.#TheChase — Julie (@J_Cats_xx) February 10, 2021

#TheChase Kim. The only Question she answered

'Correctly' were her 4 Passes — Mick Davies (@mickdavies83) February 10, 2021

Absolutely disgraceful performance from Kim in the final chase, I'd be taking her to court after the show for premature passing. #TheChase — Joseph Murray (@Joe9Murray) February 10, 2021

How did viewers criticise her?

One viewer said: “Kim. The only question she answered ‘correctly’ were her four passes.”

Another said: “Kim was too quick to pass. Gary might have known. #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “Kim – Pass pass pass pass pass pass.

Absolutely disgraceful performance from Kim in the final chase.

“Why was she even there?! #TheChase.”

Finally a viewer wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful performance from Kim in the final chase.

“I’d be taking her to court after the show for premature passing #TheChase.”

Thanks for all your comments, won’t lie, the horrible ones have been more fun to read than anything. In all seriousness though, unless you’ve done it, don’t say how easy it is! #thechase #pass — Kim Williams (@KimW_FI) February 10, 2021

What did Kim say in response?

However, Kim herself took to the social media site to respond to the criticism.

In total, she passed four times and got one question correct in the final chase, with the team finishing on 15.

Kim said: “Thanks for all your comments.

“Won’t lie, the horrible ones have been more fun to read than anything.

“In all seriousness though, unless you’ve done it, don’t say how easy it is! #thechase #pass.”

