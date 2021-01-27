The Chase contestant Josh distracts viewers as he’s compared to Hollywood hunk

The Chase contestant Josh had viewers swooning when he joined Bradley Walsh in the studio.

Tuesday’s (January 26) episode of the ITV quiz show saw hopefuls Ellen, Kevin, Josh and Neha take on chaser Shaun Wallace.

Shaun Wallace faced the team on yesterday’s The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say about Josh?

On Twitter, viewers melted over Josh as they rushed to comment on the 23-year-old bartender’s good looks.

Some viewers asked if the Cambridgeshire lad was single, while others compared him to singer and actor Nick Jonas, or claimed he was the most stunning contestant they had ever seen.

Josh said he was a bartender but wanted to become a firefighter (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Josh on #TheChase… WOOOOOOOOOF, Jeeez!”

A second put: “Josh is giving me Nick Jonas vibes, must be long-lost twins!”

Some compared Josh to singer and actor Nick Jonas (Credit: Shareif Ziyadat / SplashNews.com)

A third tweeted: “Josh on The Chase is a bit of alright, ain’t he? #TheChase.”

“I think Josh was the most stunning contestant I’ve ever ever seen on #TheChase,” said a fourth. “Such a lovely guy as well.”

“#TheChase Josh on tonight’s show is really good looking,” wrote a fifth.

“Fit as [bleep], Josh,” said another with a heart emoji.

Josh is giving me Nick Jonas vibes, must be long-lost twins!

“Dear Josh on #TheChase tonight, you single?” another asked.

“He looks like Nick Jonas,” someone else said.

What did Josh say on The Chase?

Brad asked him if he fancied making a career out of bars.

He replied: “No, it’s just a stepping stone, I want to be a firefighter. That’s what I’ve always wanted to be since I was a little boy.”

Speaking about his interests, Josh said: “I travel a lot, I’ve been around the States a few times, travelled to 36 states. I’m trying to tick them off one by one.”

Unfortunately, Josh didn’t make it to the final chase (Credit: ITV)

How did the team do in the end?

Unfortunately, Josh was the only member of the team not to make it to the final chase.

Ellen, Kevin and Nehe took on The Dark Destroyer – who is on screens at the moment for a road trip series with pals Mark Labbett and Anne Hegerty – for a prize pot of £3,000

They set up 16 steps for him to beat and he caught them with 22 seconds remaining.

