The Chase: Low offer sees contestant 'absolutely fuming' with his teammate

The Chase fans sided with a contestant on the show last night who appeared to be "absolutely fuming" with one of his teammates and her low offer move.

On Thursday (July 30) evening's episode, there were three contestants remaining by the time Susan, in seat four, stepped up for her cash-builder round.

On The Chase, Susan went with a low offer of minus £5,000 (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the low offer on The Chase?

She got three right for £3,000, so chaser Mark Labbett presented her with a staggering high offer of £73,000 and a low of -£5,000.

Her teammate Gary advised her to go with the middle option, while Mike suggested she have a go at the high offer. But she went against both of them and instead decided to take the minus offer, in the hope of securing herself a place in the final chase.

Viewers at home thought Mike appeared to be "fuming" over the decision (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase: Viewers frustrated as contestant forgets about his buzzer

However, Mike appeared to be "raging" over the decision, according to viewers, who branded Susan a "coward".

Reacting on Twitter, one said: "Mike is absolutely fuming #TheChase."

Another tweeted: "#TheChase Mike doesn't agree with that sentiment. Rightly so."

A third observed: "#TheChase Mike raging."

Unfortunately, the team were caught in the end (Credit: ITV)

'Don't blame him'

Someone else agreed: "Mike is raging, don't blame him. #TheChase."

A fifth said: "#TheChase Mike and Garry both thinking, come on Mark catch her please!"

Mike is absolutely fuming 🤣 #TheChase — Aimee (@Aimee1_x) July 30, 2020

#TheChase Mike doesn't agree with that sentiment. Rightly so. — Joris Bohnson (@AlexdePfeffel) July 30, 2020

#TheChase Mike and Garry both thinking, come on Mark catch her please! — Nikki D Thomas (@RealWelshViking) July 30, 2020

Mike is raging, dont blame him 🤣 #TheChase — 💙 Louise 💙 (@Ls2787) July 30, 2020

Other ITV viewers took the opportunity to slam Susan.

"Can't believe the second day running someone has taken the a huge minus offer," said one. "Shameful #TheChase. A very good team. Shame they had Susan in it."

Read more: Mark Labbett stuns fans as he shows off impressive weight loss

"Someone took the lower offer on the Chase? Minus £5,000?" wrote another, adding: "Coward! #thechase."

"Susan taking the minus 5,000 offer, hope she goes #thechase #susan #coward," someone else tweeted.

Can't believe the second day running someone has taken the a huge minus offer. #shameful #TheChase A very good team. Shame they had Susan in it 😂 — Lisa (@Lisa_CMN) July 30, 2020

Someone took the lower offer on the Chase? Minus £5,000? Coward! #thechase — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) July 30, 2020

With the head start, Susan managed to evade The Beast and get back to her team.

Unfortunately, Mark got them in the final chase - robbing them of the chance to split their £12,000 pot between them.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.