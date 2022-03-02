The Chase contestant Elise
TV

The Chase contestant distracts viewers with appearance

Elise faced the Chaser on her own last night

By Rebecca Carter

The Chase contestant Elise left viewers distracted last night with her appearance on the show.

The player appeared on Tuesday evening’s programme as she and the team tried to beat Chaser Shaun Wallace – aka The Dark Destroyer.

However, it was Elise who caught viewers’ attention as they gushed over her on Twitter.

The Chase contestant Elise on the show
Elise appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Elise on The Chase

During last night’s show, Elise bagged £4,000 in her cash builder.

Read more: How to apply for The Chase on ITV: Application process explained!

She then faced The Dark Destroyer as he offered her a low offer of £400, to keep her £4,000 or to gamble and take the high offer of £29,000.

Elise went with what she had earned, the £4,000.

The Chase contestant Elise on the show
Elise faced Shaun Wallace on her own after her teammates failed to beat him (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

She made it back to the team, adding the £4k to the final amount.

Unfortunately for Elise though, her teammates didn’t manage to beat the Chaser and she was left alone in the final chase.

Elise, did really well on her own. Well done, girl!

Elise went head-to-head with The Dark Destroyer in the final round, bagging 12 steps ahead of him.

However, he beat her with 15 seconds left on the clock.

Shaun said: “That was a great performance but I’m really disappointed in myself because I was trying to play the perfect game.

“I didn’t get a question wrong in the head-to-heads and I was trying to get all 12 right.”

Viewers praised Elise on Twitter as one said: “Respect to Elise. Those questions were really tough.”

Shaun Wallace beats The Chase contestant Elise
The Dark Destroyer beat Elise in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Antoher added: “Elise did really well on her own. Well done, girl!”

But others were just distracted by her looks and gushed over Elise.

One said, “How beautiful is Elise?” while another tweeted, “Omg elise is so pretty”.

Read more: The Chase fans call for ‘new rules’ after contestant’s ‘irritating’ behaviour leaves them fuming

Another added: “Elise is very pretty #TheChase.”

A fourth wrote: “Elise is quite a looker tbf!”

The Chase continues on ITV, today, at 5pm.

What did you think of last night’s episode of The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Meena and Manpreet: are they leaving?
Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?
Sarah Abi Coronation Street
Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight? Soap cancelled again
Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast future
Dan Walker breaks his silence on his future on BBC Breakfast
Richard Madeley hosting on Good Morning Britain
Richard Madeley hits back at backlash over GMB remarks: ‘Couldn’t give a stuff!’
This Morning Dr Chris Steele
How old is Dr Chris Steele? What has he said about having depression?
charlene white and janet street-porter loose women
Charlene White hits back at claims she ‘played the race card’ on Loose Women