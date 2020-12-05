The Chase viewers were left gushing over a contestant last night as one person said she looked very familiar.

Viewers praised Rachel, 25, from Exeter for her stunning looks on Friday evening’s show (December 4).

And some also thought she was the spitting image of This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

Viewers thought Amy looked like Holly (Credit: ITV)

Who was Amy on The Chase?

The 25-year-old mum-of-one took to the cash builder but only managed to bag £2,000.

Sensing a quick and easy chase-down, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett rubbed his hands with glee.

But Rachel surprised everyone by taking the £2k and defeating The Chaser to get back to her team.

Throughout her chase, viewers took to Twitter to make the comparison and gush over her good looks.

Amy looks like Holly Willoughby 👍😀#TheChase — pollyk (@joy9kat) December 4, 2020

Amy is through to the final, a nation rejoices 😊🤗😊 #TheChase pic.twitter.com/tOnrma44LK — Keven law (@Kevenlaw) December 4, 2020

What did viewers say about Amy on The Chase?

One viewer said: “Amy looks like Holly WIlloughby.”

Another commented: “Amy looks familiar.”

Viewers also took to Twitter to remark on her stunning looks, with many posting hearts-for-eyes emojis.

One just simply called her, “beautiful”.

Amy looks like Holly WIlloughby.

It seems like Amy was a big hit with viewers.

However, she couldn’t walk away with the final £9,000 with her fellow contestant as The Beast caught their 16 questions with relative ease.

For Amy – or was it Holly? – The Chase was over.

Were the questions too easy for Darragh? (Credit: ITV)

What else has been happening on The Chase this week?

It’s been another busy week on The Chase, including more screen time for new Chaser, Darragh Ennis.

However, when Darragh stormed to victory on Wednesday (December 2), viewers thought his questions were too easy.

One viewer on Twitter said: “Contestants get the harder questions and the Chaser gets the shorter and easier questions yet again #thechase.”

Another one fumed: “The questions they give the Chaser on #thechase are SO MUCH easier than they give to the public.”

