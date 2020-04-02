The Chase viewers stunned as contestant reveals her age

Viewers of The Chase were left stunned by a contestant's age tonight.

Andrew, Karen, Ishan and Marie went against the Chaser Paul Sinha - aka The Sinnerman - on Thursday evening's show (April 2).

Andrew failed to get through to the Final Chase and was sent home.

The Chase viewers didn't think Karen looked her age (Credit: ITV)

Karen, Ishan and Marie got through and played for £13,000.

They bagged 20 steps ahead of the Chaser.

Karen's giggle is lovely. Looks brilliant for 50.

However, The Sinnerman caught them with 17 seconds remaining.

While many viewers were gutted for the team, others were distracted by Karen and couldn't believe she's 50.

One person said on Twitter: "Karen's giggle is lovely. Looks brilliant for 50."

Another wrote: "Karen ain’t bad for 50 tbf."

A third added: "Karen doesn't look bad for 50!"

Some even thought host Bradley Walsh was having a little flirt with Karen.

Viewers thought a contestant on Wednesday's show (April 1) was "robbed" by his teammates.

Mark bagged an incredible £9,000 in his cash builder while Gill brought back £3,000 and Peter £1,000.

Mark answered most of the questions during the Final Chase and the team bagged 18 steps.

Chaser Anne Hegerty - aka the Governess - didn't beat the team and they took home £13,000 between them.

However, viewers have said they think Mark deserves to take the money as he answered the majority of questions.

The team won last night (Credit: ITV)

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Well done Mark. You get £12,998. The other two can have a quid each."

Another wrote: "Unfair for posh Peter to go back with the same amount as Mark."

A third added: "Those two did NOT deserve the money!"

However, one person pointed out: "Well done team (Mark for the final chase, Gill & Peter for the pushbacks)."

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Friday, April 3, at 5pm.

