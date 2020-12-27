The Chase viewers were thrilled when the celebrity panel won a whopping £140,000 last night (Saturday December 26).

Host Bradley Walsh welcomed in four new stars to play a festive, celebrity edition of the smash-hit quiz.

And like a Christmas miracle, they walked away with over a £100k for their chosen charities.

The celebs racked up a huge total on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Athlete Colin Jackson, TV presenter Anne Diamond, comedian Josie Long and Long Lost Family presenter Nicky Campbell made up the panel.

Together they teamed up to take on Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer.

And, after bagging an impressive £140,000 in the cashbuilders and everyone returning for the final chase, it was game on.

Shaun praised the team (Credit: ITV)

The panel scored a very decent 19 in the final, which put the pressure on Shaun, who came out dressed as James Bond.

“My name’s Wallace, Shaun Wallace,” he said.

After Shaun got the first question wrong, one point was added to the score.

Read more: Bradley Walsh rep hits back after being accused of ‘breaking coronavirus rules’

And, remarkably, the team got all five pushback questions right.

Shaun said at the end: “I don’t like losing, but on this occasion, I don’t mind because they were a great team.”

Extraordinary experience on #TheChase tonight. Absolutely terrified. Then complete brain freeze. But ultimately 35k for @Battersea_ Got there in the end. Great team. — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) December 26, 2020

What did Nicky say?

Nicky took to Twitter to describe his experience on the show.

“Extraordinary experience on #TheChase tonight.

Extraordinary experience on #TheChase tonight.

“Absolutely terrified. Then complete brain freeze. But ultimately 35k for @Battersea_ Got there in the end. Great team.”

And it wasn’t long before fans got in touch to praise the team for their amazing effort.

£140k for charity, that’s a darn good result #TheChase — Adrian Mannion (@ademannion) December 26, 2020

What a brilliant show! Well done everyone. #TheChase — Liz (@LizD48) December 23, 2020

How did fans react to the big win?

“140k for charity, that’s a darn good result #TheChase,” one said.

Another wrote: “What a brilliant show! Well done everyone.”

Read more: The Chase: The Beast Mark Labbett slams claims he ‘threw’ a question

“Great work Nicky for a very worthy cause,” a third wrote. “You did look a little bewildered watching on but excellent fun and a great team effort. Enjoyed watching this evening.”

Finally, a fourth said: “Well done! Unlike most of the ‘celeb’ quizzes those were difficult questions! Great teamwork.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.