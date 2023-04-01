The Chase host Bradley Walsh has reportedly been given a huge boost following the axe of his much-loved ITV show.

The 62-year-old showbiz legend is no stranger to fronting a TV show or two. Since his rise to fame, Bradley has been a part of some super successful shows such as The Chase and Coronation Street. However earlier this year, Bradley was issued a major blow when ITV show The Larkins was axed.

But it’s not all bad news for Bradley, as he has reportedly been lined up to front an iconic series that is making a comeback after 30 years.

Bradley Walsh has an army of fans who love The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh ‘bags exciting new TV job’

According to reports, Bradley is set to become one of the new hosts the BBC reboot of Gladiators.

The ionic gameshow is making its return three decades after it first aired, and will return to TV in its brand-new home on the BBC. What’s more, The Sun claims that Bradley is being ‘lined up as host’.

The Chase host has demonstrated that he possesses the enthusiasm necessary to serve as the show’s face.

Coral’s John Hill also agreed and told the paper: “Since we started accepting bets, The Chase host has demonstrated that he possesses the enthusiasm necessary to serve as the show’s face.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Gladiators is making is return to TV screens this year (Credit: ITV)

Who else could host Gladiators?

But Bradley isn’t the only TV star to potentially bag the TV hosting gig – with Ulrika Johnson listed second best in the betting. Ulrika, of course, starred in the original. She is followed by Rylan Clark, Laura Whitmore, and Emma Willis.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced that the series would return for an 11-episode run in 2023.

Bradley’s show The Larkins was axed earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh show ‘quietly axed’

Bradley’s potential new job comes a few months after his ITV drama show The Larkins was “quietly axed” by bosses. Despite a successful first series, The Larkins will not return for a third series.

A staggering 4.8 million people were said to have tuned in for the show’s pilot episode in 2021. However, this is said to have almost halved to 2.9 million for episode one of the second series.

Bradley Walsh’s son Barney has also made five appearances in the show as PC Harness. The father and son are no strangers to working together. Bradley, who presents The Chase on ITV1, has starred in five series’ of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad with Barney.

