The Chase host Bradley Walsh made a “terrifying” confession during last night’s show (Wednesday, November 30).

Poor old Bradders became a bit of a laughing stock as he made the admission.

And that’s because the 62-year-old revealed that it’s a classic children’s nursery rhyme that “terrifies” him!

Bradley Walsh made a strange admission on the show

The Chase host Bradley Walsh makes bizarre confession

Last night’s edition of The Chase saw Bradley make a pretty weird confession.

His baffling admission came during a contestant’s chase against the Vixen, Jenny Ryan.

Ian picked up £7,000 after answering seven questions correctly in the Cash Builder round.

He then went head to head with Jenny in the hope of booking himself a slot in the Final Chase.

One of his first questions was: “What part of a tree appears in the rhyme ‘Hush-a-Bye Baby’?”

The options given to Ian were “bark”, “branch”, or “bough”.

Ian chose bough, which turned out to be the correct answer.

The rhyme, of course, goes: “Hush-a-by baby on the tree top, when the wind blows the cradle will rock, when the bough breaks the cradle will fall, down tumbles baby, cradle and all.”

Though it’s a classic, it left Jenny and Bradley wincing.

Jenny found the nursery rhyme to be a little odd too

Bradley and Jenny discuss ‘odd’ nursery rhyme

Once the answer was revealed, Jenny and Bradley discussed the nursery rhyme, branding it “odd”.

“It’s a very old song, I’ve got to say,” Bradley said, and he’s right as it was published in 1795.

“It’s one of my favourites,” Ian joked. “It’s terrifying!” Jenny exclaimed.

“It is a terrifying song,” Bradley agreed. “When the bough breaks, the baby will fall!”

“Who’s put the baby at the top of a tree? Health and safety risk from the get-go,” Jenny quipped as Bradley pulled a face.

“And then it’s on a dodgy bough, the bough’s broken,” she continued.

“What’s that all about?” Bradley muttered as the audience laughed.

Ian and Sarah headed into the Final Chase last night

What else happened on The Chase?

Once the conversation had moved back to the game in hand, Ian continued his winning streak, managing to take his £7,000 into the Final Chase.

Next up was Joanna, who despite picking up £6,000 in the cash builder, couldn’t evade Jenny in the Chase.

Ollie was third up. He racked up £7,000 in the cash builder, however, like Joanna, he couldn’t keep out of Jenny’s clutches.

Last up was Sarah. She too picked up £7,000, and like Ian, managed to outrace Jenny.

Sarah and Ian headed into the Final Chase with £14,000 to play for and managed to put 17 steps between them and Jenny.

However, it proved to be easy work for Jenny.

She managed to catch up with Ian and Sarah with 37 seconds to spare, sending their £14,000 back into oblivion.

