Bradley Walsh on The Chase, Jenny Ryan wincing
TV

The Chase: Bradley Walsh makes ‘terrifying’ confession over ‘health and safety risk’

He's got a point...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Chase host Bradley Walsh made a “terrifying” confession during last night’s show (Wednesday, November 30).

Poor old Bradders became a bit of a laughing stock as he made the admission.

And that’s because the 62-year-old revealed that it’s a classic children’s nursery rhyme that “terrifies” him!

Bradley Walsh pulling a face on The Chase
Bradley Walsh made a strange admission on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh makes bizarre confession

Last night’s edition of The Chase saw Bradley make a pretty weird confession.

His baffling admission came during a contestant’s chase against the Vixen, Jenny Ryan.

Ian picked up £7,000 after answering seven questions correctly in the Cash Builder round.

He then went head to head with Jenny in the hope of booking himself a slot in the Final Chase.

One of his first questions was: “What part of a tree appears in the rhyme ‘Hush-a-Bye Baby’?”

The options given to Ian were “bark”, “branch”, or “bough”.

Ian chose bough, which turned out to be the correct answer.

The rhyme, of course, goes: “Hush-a-by baby on the tree top, when the wind blows the cradle will rock, when the bough breaks the cradle will fall, down tumbles baby, cradle and all.”

Though it’s a classic, it left Jenny and Bradley wincing.

Jenny Ryan on The Chase
Jenny found the nursery rhyme to be a little odd too (Credit: ITV)

Bradley and Jenny discuss ‘odd’ nursery rhyme

Once the answer was revealed, Jenny and Bradley discussed the nursery rhyme, branding it “odd”.

“It’s a very old song, I’ve got to say,” Bradley said, and he’s right as it was published in 1795.

“It’s one of my favourites,” Ian joked. “It’s terrifying!” Jenny exclaimed.

“It is a terrifying song,” Bradley agreed. “When the bough breaks, the baby will fall!”

“Who’s put the baby at the top of a tree? Health and safety risk from the get-go,” Jenny quipped as Bradley pulled a face.

“And then it’s on a dodgy bough, the bough’s broken,” she continued.

“What’s that all about?” Bradley muttered as the audience laughed.

Bradley Walsh speaking to Ian and Sarah on The Chase
Ian and Sarah headed into the Final Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase?

Once the conversation had moved back to the game in hand, Ian continued his winning streak, managing to take his £7,000 into the Final Chase.

Next up was Joanna, who despite picking up £6,000 in the cash builder, couldn’t evade Jenny in the Chase.

Ollie was third up. He racked up £7,000 in the cash builder, however, like Joanna, he couldn’t keep out of Jenny’s clutches.

Last up was Sarah. She too picked up £7,000, and like Ian, managed to outrace Jenny.

Sarah and Ian headed into the Final Chase with £14,000 to play for and managed to put 17 steps between them and Jenny.

However, it proved to be easy work for Jenny.

She managed to catch up with Ian and Sarah with 37 seconds to spare, sending their £14,000 back into oblivion.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

The Vixen's Phenomenally Fast Final Chase Is One For The History Books | The Chase

Do you agree with Bradley’s comments about the nursery rhyme? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Bradley Walsh The Chase

Trending Articles

Jessica Brown Findlay on Downton Abbey
Jessica Brown Findlay welcomes twins as Downton Abbey star shares beautiful first picture
Kelsey Parker on Lorraine
Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker admits her ‘guilt’ as she talks ‘moving on with life’
Emmerdale's Vinny is looking sad, and in a bubble, Paul is looking sinister
Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny in addiction horror as he struggles to cope with Liv’s death?
Adam White looks concerned during 24 Hours In Police Custody
24 Hours In Police Custody: Man jailed following attempted break in at his home ‘heartbroken’ by viewer response
Best TV Finale in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022
Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!
Katherine Kelly is reportedly in a relationship with Tony Pitts
Katherine Kelly ‘incredibly happy’ as secret romance with Line of Duty star ‘revealed’