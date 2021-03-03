The Chase viewers were stunned as a contestant made a “fantasise” remark to Bradley Walsh.

Sandra, 75, explained to host Bradley what she gets up to in her free time now she’s retired.

She revealed she watches the game show, reads books and she “fantasises”.

The Chase viewers loved Sandra (Credit: ITV)

What did Sandra say on The Chase?

She said: “I watch The Chase, I read books and I fantasise. I have a nice time.”

Bradley looked stunned as he began to giggle.

Sandra quickly said: “I’m not fantasising about you, Bradley.”

Bradley didn’t expect the comment (Credit: ITV)

What did Bradley Walsh respond?

Giggling, Bradley said: “I knew you were going to be trouble Sandra.”

Meanwhile, Sandra bagged £5,000 in her cash builder and went against Chaser Darragh Ennis – aka The Menace.

However, unfortunately, the Chaser caught Sandra and she went home with nothing.

But viewers were stunned by her remark earlier and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Sandra is a little too honest there…”

Chaser Darragh took on the team tonight (Credit: ITV)

After that, another wrote: “Oh Sandra #thechase. Proper character this one. ‘I like to fantasise.'”

In addition, a third added: “Fantasize? Surely she needs to be on Tipping Point with Ben [Shephard].”

Another tweeted: “Laughed way too much when she said she fantasised but not over Brad.”

Meanwhile, Sandra also left viewers in hysterics when she revealed what she would have done if she won any money.

Bradley asked her: “If you were to win some money today Sandra, what would you do with it?”

What did The Chase viewers say?

Sandra replied: “Count it. Why not?”

Meanwhile, one viewer said: “Sandra is a whole mood,” followed by laughing face emojis.

In addition, another laughed: “Bradley: ‘What would you do with the money?’ Sandra: ‘Count it,'” followed by laughing face emojis.

One added: “Sandra had the best answer for what she was going to do with her winnings.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, at 5pm.

