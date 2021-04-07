The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left gobsmacked as drummer Paul Hanley appeared on the show last night (April 6).

During Tuesday’s night’s programme – which originally aired in 2019 – the musician went up against Chaser Anne Hegerty.

Paul was previously a drummer for The Fall, before departing the post-punk group in the 80s.

Paul Hanley appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Over the years, a number of other members have left and joined the band.

As Paul stepped up to play, Bradley appeared stunned to see the contestant on the show.

The host said: “I remember The Fall!

“What made you leave? Decided you had enough?”

Paul went on to explain he left the band to start his own solo career.

He has since worked in computers for the past 25 years.

Bradley was stunned to see Paul on the show (Credit: ITV)

After performing well in the cash builder, Paul took on Anne in the second round.

Poking fun at Paul’s rocker past, she said: “I treat contestants the way you treat your drums – I beat them.”

Sadly, the musician failed to beat The Governess and was sent packing.

How did viewers react?

And it didn’t take long for viewers to comment on Paul’s appearance.

One said: “#TheChase Bradley has actually heard of The Fall!”

Another added: “Drummer in The Fall… Jesus. Famous or what? #TheChase.”

In addition, a third wrote: “It’s tall Paul from The Fall #thechase.”

A fourth shared: “Paul Hanley from The Fall on #thechase!”

A fifth joked: “Paul, you stood tall, but now you must Fall. Like your band #TheChase.”

The episode follows shortly after five celebrities took part in Beat The Chasers.

Joe Pasquale, Katherine Ryan and Shaun Williamson all went up against the quizmasters.

Meanwhile, Radzi Chinyanganya and Christine Ohuruogo were also involved.

The drummer went up against Anne Hegerty (Credit: ITV)

During the special, Joe said: “I love this show.

“It’s so exciting to be here, on the slippy stage and everything.”

And addressing the Chasers, he added: “And they’re all sitting there staring at me, and they’re all trying to stare me down.

“But it don’t matter to me because I live on the edge, the highway to hell.

“And sometimes I stop at a Little Chef. So do your worst, I’m ready to go.”

