The Chase host Bradley Walsh was stunned as a youthful-looking contestant revealed her real age and joked about having a ‘toyboy’ husband.

During Monday (February 15) evening’s episode, hopeful Christine had viewers begging for her to share ‘beauty secrets’ as she told the show’s host how old she is.

Christine was on The Chase on Monday afternoon (Credit: ITV)

What did Christine say to Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

Chatting with Brad during her turn on the ITV quiz show, Christine, from Kent, revealed she is 70.

She said: “I’m a retired nurse.”

“Are you retired already?” said Bradley, surprised.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh couldn’t believe it when she revealed her age (Credit: ITV)

“I’m 70,” Christine told him.

“You’re not!” Brad replied, before adding: “Wow, okay, blimey. You look well, I’ve got to give you that, Christine.”

She went on to say that she worked in A&E for around 38 years, and if she won money, she planned on taking a trip with her husband, who she joked was a “toyboy”.

70! Blooming heck love, share your beauty secrets.

She said: “I’d take my husband, for his 70th birthday, because he’s a bit younger than me, I married a toyboy…”

“That’s why you look so young!” Brad quipped.

“Take him on the Orient Express,” Christine said.

Christine wanted to take her ‘toyboy’ husband on the Orient Express (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say?

One viewer said: “Christine’s got a few admirers on the hashtag, go on lads #thechase.”

Another tweeted: “Literally wow. Just turned 30 and I look older than she does being 70! I want what she’s on.”

A third put: “70! Blooming heck love, share your beauty secrets! #TheChase.”

“70, she looks mid-50s, blimey,” wrote a fourth.

Someone else said: “70? Fair play, looks amazing. #TheChase.”

How did Christine do on The Chase?

Sadly, Christine never got the money to take her husband on the Orient Express.

She and fellow contestant Willie faced off against Mark Labbett in the final chase, but The Beast caught them.

Sadly, Mark caught Christine and Willie in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

The duo set up 16 steps for the chaser to beat and he did it with 18 seconds left.

They had been playing for a prize pot of £9,000.

Brad said at the end: “If we’d have got to 18 and then we’d have had our push-backs, it’d have been a different story. I thoroughly enjoyed playing alongside you.”

“Those were stinkers!” said Mark afterwards, reflecting on a difficult set of questions.

