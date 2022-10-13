The Chase viewers were furious over a seemingly unfair decision made during yesterday evening’s episode as Bradley Walsh hosted.

Viewers felt as though a contestant had answered a question correctly, but it wasn’t accepted.

Four new contestants appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Yesterday evening’s episode of The Chase saw a whole new team of four try and win big.

The team – consisting of Julian, Jane, Lizzie, and Rocky – took on the Sinnerman, aka Paul Sinha, yesterday.

The incident in which Bradley rejected a contestant’s ‘correct’ answer came during Rocky’s cash builder.

Rocky was last up to the plate to take on the Sinnerman during yesterday’s show.

Towards the end of Rocky’s cash builder round, Bradley asked: “Richard O’Brien wrote the song Once In A While for what stage musical?”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Rocky said, before correcting himself, saying: “The Rocky Horror Show.”

“Sorry, I couldn’t give you the picture show…,” Bradley said.

After the round finished, Rocky lamented on getting the Rocky Horror Show question wrong.

However, he did manage to accumulate £6,000, so it wasn’t all bad for the scientist from Northwich.

Rocky’s question being rejected angered some viewers (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers fume

Upon seeing that Rocky’s answer had been rejected, a number of fans took to Twitter to complain.

Many were of the opinion that Rocky’s answer should have been given, despite it technically being incorrect.

“Give him the Rocky Horror answer Bradley,” one viewer tweeted.

“Argh that Rocky Horror Show question was a bit below the belt!” another wrote.

Others saw the funny side.

“Irony: contestant called Rocky gets a Rocky Horror question wrong,” one viewer tweeted.

“Rocky gets Rocky question wrong,” another said.

One helpful viewer explained why Rocky’s answer hadn’t been accepted by Bradley.

“Before anyone gets their panties in a bunch, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a film based on the 1973 musical stage production The Rocky Horror Show,” they said.

“We know, but I would have still given it,” one viewer replied.

Paul was The Chaser during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Despite a little stumble in the cash builder, Rocky managed to accumulate £6,000, which he walked away with after evading Paul.

He joined Lizzie and Julian in the Final Chase.

Together, they played for £18,000 and managed to put 15 steps between themselves and Paul.

However, it wasn’t to be enough, unfortunately.

Paul managed to catch up with the contestants with 23 seconds remaining, despite them pushing him back.

Bradley and Paul were of the opinion that the contestants needed Jane, who didn’t manage to make it to the Final Chase.

“It’s a tough old game and you played well,” he told them.

Despite his praise, the team still went home empty-handed, with the £18,000 vanishing into the aether.

Read more: The Chase star Mark Labbett hits table amid tense final round

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.