The Chase Bradley Walsh
TV

The Chase: Bradley Walsh pulls up contestant as she forgets rule

Viewers thought Bradders 'wasn't impressed'

By Richard Bell

The Chase host Bradley Walsh had to pull a contestant up on the ITV quiz show last night as she appeared to flout the show’s rules.

In Tuesday (September 15) evening’s episode, two contestants remained towards the end.

And some of those watching at home thought Bradders looked less than impressed as one of the hopefuls, Jane, decided not to bother consulting her team over the chaser’s offers.

The Chase Bradley Walsh
The Chase Jane (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh and the contestant on The Chase?

Bradley had to quickly remind Jane to speak to her team before settling on which of Jenny Ryan‘s offers to accept.

In her cash-builder round, Jane got just one question right, giving her a pot of £1,000.

Read more: The Chase star Bradley Walsh should be ‘quaking in his boots’ as Basil Brush eyes his job

When Brad asked The Vixen to put the low offer on the table, she put up £1. Jane protested: “Oh, one pound!”

Jenny argued, “It’s not a negative!” but Jane looked gutted. She turned to Bradley but he merely shrugged.

Jenny Ryan on The Chase
The Chase Jane (Credit: ITV)

“I’m worth more than one pound,” she insisted.

“You got a grand in the cashbuilder!” Brad told her.

She replied: “Even so, a quid!”

“That’s generous, I could’ve gone minus, couldn’t I?” Jenny reminded her firmly.

You’ve got to turn around and talk to Katie at the moment, get some advice from your captain.

“Go on then, what’s the rest?” Jane said, rolling her eyes.

When Jenny put a high offer of £56k on the table, Jane said, before turning to her team as contestants are supposed to: “I’m not going to take the pound… I’m going to go for the thousand.”

Behind her, her teammate Katie had to laugh as she mumbled: “You’re meant to come and chat to me…”

The Chase
The Chase Jane (Credit: ITV)

Bradley said, exasperated: “I know, Katie. We’re getting there, love.”

To Jane, he said: “You’ve got to turn around and talk to Katie at the moment, get some advice from your captain.”

The Chase Jane
The Chase Jane (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase fans say?

On Twitter, those watching at home thought Brad ‘wasn’t keen’ on Jane.

One said: “Getting the impression Bradley isn’t keen on her! #TheChase.”

Read more: The Chase: Paul Sinha crushes ‘abysmal’ team in £41k final

Another wrote: “Bradley hates Jane, he doesn’t seem the nice guy today #TheChase.”

A third put: “#TheChase Even Bradley isn’t impressed.”

Someone else tweeted: “I am truly enjoying how much Bradley Walsh is hating this woman on the chase #thechase.”

In the final chase, they set up a score of 17 for Jenny to beat. She caught them with three seconds remaining.

– The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV

What did you think of yesterday’s episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

EastEnders Jake Wood
EastEnders star Jake Wood leaving the soap after 15 years of playing Max Branning
EastEnders SPOILERS First Look
EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures
Lorraine Kelly Dr Hilary
Lorraine Kelly shocks viewers as she swears live on air in chat with Dr Hilary Jones
charley webb
Emmerdale’s Charley Webb admits she’s in ‘so much pain’ as she suffers from nasty cold sores
sue barker bbc
Sue Barker backed by pal Ross King as he says BBC made a ‘big mistake’ axing her
Dennis Nilsen Not guilty
Des: Dennis Nilsen pleading not guilty leaves viewers shocked