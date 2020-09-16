The Chase host Bradley Walsh had to pull a contestant up on the ITV quiz show last night as she appeared to flout the show’s rules.

In Tuesday (September 15) evening’s episode, two contestants remained towards the end.

And some of those watching at home thought Bradders looked less than impressed as one of the hopefuls, Jane, decided not to bother consulting her team over the chaser’s offers.

What happened with Bradley Walsh and the contestant on The Chase?

Bradley had to quickly remind Jane to speak to her team before settling on which of Jenny Ryan‘s offers to accept.

In her cash-builder round, Jane got just one question right, giving her a pot of £1,000.

When Brad asked The Vixen to put the low offer on the table, she put up £1. Jane protested: “Oh, one pound!”

Jenny argued, “It’s not a negative!” but Jane looked gutted. She turned to Bradley but he merely shrugged.

“I’m worth more than one pound,” she insisted.

“You got a grand in the cashbuilder!” Brad told her.

She replied: “Even so, a quid!”

“That’s generous, I could’ve gone minus, couldn’t I?” Jenny reminded her firmly.

You’ve got to turn around and talk to Katie at the moment, get some advice from your captain.

“Go on then, what’s the rest?” Jane said, rolling her eyes.

When Jenny put a high offer of £56k on the table, Jane said, before turning to her team as contestants are supposed to: “I’m not going to take the pound… I’m going to go for the thousand.”

Behind her, her teammate Katie had to laugh as she mumbled: “You’re meant to come and chat to me…”

Bradley said, exasperated: “I know, Katie. We’re getting there, love.”

To Jane, he said: “You’ve got to turn around and talk to Katie at the moment, get some advice from your captain.”

What did The Chase fans say?

On Twitter, those watching at home thought Brad ‘wasn’t keen’ on Jane.

One said: “Getting the impression Bradley isn’t keen on her! #TheChase.”

Another wrote: “Bradley hates Jane, he doesn’t seem the nice guy today #TheChase.”

A third put: “#TheChase Even Bradley isn’t impressed.”

Someone else tweeted: “I am truly enjoying how much Bradley Walsh is hating this woman on the chase #thechase.”

In the final chase, they set up a score of 17 for Jenny to beat. She caught them with three seconds remaining.

