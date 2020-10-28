hostThe Chase host Bradley Walsh complained on the show today after having to read out a terrible joke.

The presenter, 60, groaned and said he thought a quip about chaser Paul Sinha was the worst he had ever heard on the ITV quiz show, which he has hosted since its launch in 2009.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh moaned about a bad joke (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

On Wednesday (October 28) evening’s episode, Bradley Walsh welcomed the first contestant, PR expert Anna, up to take on the cash-builder round.

She said: “I’m from Chesterfield in Derbyshire. I’m a PR director, I’ve got my own business. Had it for about seven years now, eight years.

“Relaxation time is a bit limited, I’ve got two boys, who play for three football teams so weekends are taken up ferrying them to football matches, weekdays, evenings.”

Brad said: “So basically, you’re a cab driver and part-time PR guru?”

Asked what she would spend her winnings on, Anna said: “Well I won’t be spending it on the boys…”

Anna was the first contestant up (Credit: ITV)

After cutting in to ask their names, Brad laughed: “That’s told you lads!”

Anna continued: “I’ll be using it to escape them. I’d quite like a garden room with a lock on the inside where I can just escape the football.”

That’s the worst joke we have ever had on the show!

Bradley said: “Lets get you your own room.”

She played well, getting seven correct. When Brad asked her which of the chasers she would like to face, Anna said The Vixen.

Bradders said he thought the Paul Sinha joke he read was the worst ever (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh laments Paul Sinha joke

As always, Bradders read out jokes about each of the chasers as videos of them flashed on screen.

And when he read out today’s line for The Sinnerman, Brad laughed as he lamented having to read out such a bad joke.

He said: “Or is it The Sinnerman? Playing him is demeaning – you learn ‘de meaning’ of all sorts of things.”

Pulling a face, he added: “That’s the worst joke we have ever had on the show!”

The chaser on today’s episode was Mark Labbett. Anna made it to the final with her teammate Harry, playing for £13k. But The Beast caught them easily.

