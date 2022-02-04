The Chase host Bradley Walsh couldn’t hold back his laughter on Thursday evening’s episode of the ITV series.

The contestants were battling against The Vixen star Jenny Ryan when a question left Bradley in fits.

During one of the rounds, Bradley asked: “Who wrote the book No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference?”

The options given to choose from were either Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai or Declan Donnelly.

Jenny Ryan couldn’t hold back her laugh on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh left giggling over Jenny Ryan’s question

As soon as Dec’s name came up on the screen for Jenny and the contestant, Bradley couldn’t stop himself from cracking up.

Contestant Ollie gave the correct answer of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose book was published in 2019.

However, Bradley wasn’t the only one tickled by Dec’s name coming up in relation to height.

Disrespectful hey Dec @antanddec #TheChase — Right Hon Alister Masters Esq 💙⚽️ (@alister_masters) February 3, 2022

Some viewers of The Chase also rushed to social media to poke fun at the question.

“DECLAN DONNELLY HAHAHA #thechase,” laughed one viewer.

Bradley Walsh was up to his usual tricks (Credit: ITV)

A second tweeted: “Declan #thechase,” alongside numerous crying laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, viewers of The Chase were left shocked recently when Mark Labbett stormed off the set during a tense episode.

The TV quiz star, known as The Beast, was left frustrated by a result during the latest episode and stormed off before punching the set.

Following the episode airing, Mark took to Twitter to apologise to those watching at home for his behaviour.

He told fans that he has been struggling with his mental health in a heartbreaking tweet explaining his actions.

“Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight,” tweeted Mark.

“My mental health was shot before that game. It was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help #thechase.”

