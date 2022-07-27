The Chase star Bradley Walsh furiously denied flirting accusations thrown at him by a contestant on last night’s show (Tuesday, July 26).

The 62-year-old host was adamant that there was no flirting between himself and Anne Hegerty, despite contestant Lorraine thinking otherwise.

Lorraine wound Bradley up last night (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh accused of flirting on The Chase

A contestant on last night’s edition of The Chase managed to get under Bradley’s skin after accusing him of flirting.

Lorraine, a 48-year-old clerical officer from Belfast, was first up to the plate – and managed to leave quite an impression on Bradley.

After picking up £7,000 in the cash builder round, Lorraine went on to face the Chaser.

“Right, now time to face The Chaser, who are we taking on today?” Bradley asked her.

He then went on to reel off the options available to Lorraine.

Bradley was horrified at Lorraine’s accusation (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh denies flirting accusation

It was at this point that Lorraine decided to have a bit of fun with Bradley.

But there is there’s chemistry c’mon.

“I think maybe Anne but the flirting between you two might be a bit embarrassing but…” she joked.

The audience then burst into laughter, and Lorraine couldn’t help but laugh either.

“But there is there’s chemistry c’mon,” she said.

“There is not Lorraine!” he protested, before introducing the Beast, aka Mark Labbett.

Lorraine had the audience in stitches (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

After teasing Bradley, Lorraine went up against The Beast to try and successfully walked away with £7,000.

Next up was Keisha, who picked up £3,000 in the cash builder round. She too was succesful in evading The Beast.

After Keisha was Stu, who won £7,000 in the cash builder, however he was caught by The Beast.

Last up was Keith, who grabbed £6,000 in the cash builder, and decided to go for the high offer of £50,000. He too was unsuccesful.

Keisha and Lorraine went into the Final Chase with £10,000 to play for. They managed to get a 12 point headstart over Mark.

However, The Beast managed to catch them with 28 seconds remaining.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

