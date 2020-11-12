Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh distracts viewers with ‘Tango tan’

Some likened the presenter to Donald Trump

By Richard Bell

The Chase host Bradley Walsh surprised viewers with his appearance on the ITV quiz show today.

During Thursday (November 12) afternoon’s episode, Brad welcomed four new contestants into the studio and once again teased the possibility of viewers seeing the new chaser.

The Chase viewers thought Brad looked more tanned than usual (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say about Bradley Walsh’s appearance?

On Twitter, some viewers said they thought Bradders looked different to usual.

A number of those watching The Chase joked that the presenter appeared to be more tanned than usual.

Some ITV viewers asked if Bradley Walsh had ‘overdone the fake tan’ (Credit: ITV)

Some joked he had been “tangoed” and others poked fun by comparing him to Donald Trump.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: New series of The Chase spin-off confirmed by ITV

One said: “Brad’s tan is more orange than mine, Jesus #TheChase.”

Has Bradley overdone the fake tan a bit?

A second asked: “Who did Bradley’s tan? Looks like Trump. #TheChase.”

Another replied: “He’s been Tangoed.”

A fourth quipped: “Has Bradley overdone the fake tan a bit? #TheChase.”

New chaser incoming

Since last week, Brad has been teasing the possibility of the new sixth chaser being on the show.

During the segment where the host makes jokes about each of the chasers, a silhouette of a sixth ‘mystery’ quizzer – believed to be former contestant Darragh Ennis – now flashes on the screen.

Viewers expect the new chaser to be on the show soon (Credit: ITV)

However, it was The Governess who came into the studio to take on today’s contestants.

It follows yesterday’s (November 11) episode, which saw Shaun Wallace make a huge slip-up in what he said afterwards was a 10-year first.

The Dark Destroyer failed to give his answer in time during one of the head-to-head rounds, despite knowing the answer.

The question asked which river has its source in the Himalayas.

Shaun Wallace made a huge slip-up this week (Credit: ITV)

Anne, Shaun and Mark to star in The Chasers’ Road Trip

Elsewhere, ITV has announced that Shaun and Anne will be joining their fellow chaser Mark Labbett on a trip around the world for a brand new show.

Read more: The Chasers Road Trip: ITV announces new show featuring stars of The Chase

The trio will feature in a road trip programme centred on them heading overseas to test their brains against child geniuses, super intelligent animals and computers.

