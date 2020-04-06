Bradley Walsh stunned over The Chase contestant's saucy message to him

Bradley Walsh was left stunned on The Chase after a contestant's comments about him.

Carol appeared on Monday evening's show (April 6), and had a message from her friends for the host.

She explained that her pals at Victoria Bowls Club told her to tell Bradley they "lust after his body".

Carol said her pals wanted her to tell Bradley they "lust after her body" (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase fans brand show a 'fix' as team loses £60k with seconds remaining

What did she say to Bradley Walsh on The Chase?

She said: "They've told me to tell you that they think you're gorgeous.

"And they lust after your body but don't worry about it because they are all over 65."

They've told me to tell you that they think you're gorgeous.

Taken aback slightly, Bradley said: "That's okay. I'll come down and we can play skittles."

Carol asked: "You don't mind being a toyboy?"

Bradley said: "No. Why have a toyboy when you can have a real one?"

Bradley joked he could be a toyboy (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said on Twitter: "Imagine being told that group of elderly ladies lust after your body. I thought Bradley handled that very well."

Imagine being told that group of elderly ladies lust after your body. I thought Bradley handled that very well #TheChase pic.twitter.com/9KILkPubPS — Jo.An.Ay? (@JoJoMicallef) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Carol went against Chaser Paul Sinha - aka The Sinnerman - after bagging £5,000 in her cash builder.

She made it back to the team and Carol, Vicki and Kevin played for £18,000.

The team bagged 19 steps ahead of The Sinnerman, however, it wasn't enough.

The Sinnerman caught them with 34 seconds remaining.

What did The Sinnerman say?

He told the team: "You have my sympathies because you played really well.

The team didn't win tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase viewers stunned as contestant reveals her age

"Sometimes I sit in this chair and my brain is firing off in all sorts of incorrect pathways.

"Sometimes I sit in this chair and everything is just working. This was one of those times."

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7, at 5pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of out story.