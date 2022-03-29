The Chase: Bradley Walsh sparks same complaint from viewers

The Chase viewers all had the same issue with Bradley Walsh on last night’s show.

Viewers of the ITV gameshow are rarely known for keeping their opinions to themselves, and the latest episode was no exception.

Fans usually love Bradley’s hijinks. However, he did something that left many fuming on Tuesday evening.

The ITV star couldn’t appear to stop himself from saying the same phrase over and over.

Bradley Walsh annoyed viewers of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers hit out at Bradley Walsh

Fans were quick to notice he kept repeating “you’re better than that!” and they rushed to social media as a result.

“Brad’s on a bonus for saying you are much better than that..#TheChase,” said one viewer.

This man needs to stop saying “you’re better than that”, cause clearly some of them really ain’t #TheChase — Charlie M (@CharM_ndz) March 28, 2022

A second said: “This man needs to stop saying ‘you’re better than that’, cause clearly some of them really ain’t #TheChase.”

This man needs to stop saying ‘you’re better than that’.

Another joked: “Does Bradley know something we don’t. You’re a better player… is he though #TheChase.”

“Always a better player says Bradley #thechase,” added a fouth viewer.

It’s not the first time Bradley Walsh has bugged The Chase viewers with his vocabulary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not the first time Bradley has had the same complaint lodged against him.

Earlier this month (March), viewers took to Twitter to bash the presenter for the same habit.

Sadly, it seems Bradley isn’t taking their critiques on board.

“When Brad says ‘you are a better player than that’ Brad! No they [bleeping] aint!!!! Stop talking [bleep]!” one viewer tweeted.

“Brad and his better player than that catchphrase,” moaned a second.

“When Bradley says ‘you’re a better player than that’, he should also add on the end of that ‘and you should be ashamed of yourself’,” groaned a third.