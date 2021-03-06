The Chase viewers accused host Bradley Walsh of speeding up the questions in the final chase to help the Chaser.

Last night’s show (Friday March 5) saw a thrilling finish as Paul Sinha managed to catch a full team of contestants with only five seconds to go.

But soon viewers accused Brad, 60, of helping Paul by putting on the after burners when asking the questions.

Viewers accused Bradley (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Bradley Walsh last night?

Contestants Ric, Gemma, Cameron and Michele all made it back home.

Together they managed to accumulate £25,000 in the head-to-heads and it looked like The Sinnerman might have been having a bit of a nightmare.

And the team put further pressure on the popular Chaser after racking up 21 in the final chase.

However, Paul put on a dazzling display in the final chase and caught them with five seconds to go and wiped off the £25k.

Despite Paul’s stellar performance, viewers were quick to notice something: they accused Bradley of helping Paul by speeding up the questions.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their views.

One wrote: “It makes me so mad that @bradlywalsh dawdles through the contestants final questions (21 right tonight) and races through the Chaser’s in #TheChase so @PaulSinha wins by 5 seconds.

“Next time I see a close contest I may count how many questions he gets through in each set.”

Would love to see how fast Bradley asked those chaser questions vs the team?

Another said: “Would love to see how fast Bradley asked those Chaser questions vs the team? @itv#thechase.”

A third commented: “Not one for conspiracy theories, but that was a BLATANTLY obvious case of Bradley Walsh asking the Chaser’s questions at a much faster pace. #thechase.”

Brad cracked up (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the show last week?

Last week, Bradley was also accused of “putting off” a contestant.

After the host asked a question about painter Vincent Van Gogh, he cracked up in hysterics at the three answer options.

Viewers didn’t see the funny side and accused him of putting off contestant Michael.

“Brad laughing is not fair to Michael, to be fair… off putting #thechase,” one said.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

