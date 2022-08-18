The Chase star Anne Hegerty makes touching confession after DNA Journey stint

The Chase star Anne Hegerty made a confession about life after her stint on ITV’s DNA Journey on her Twitter today (Thursday, August 18).

Anne appeared on the show back in April alongside her fellow Chaser, Shaun Wallace.

Anne was on DNA Journey back in April (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Anne Hegerty on DNA Journey

Back in April, Anne and Shaun took part in the third season of ITV’s DNA Journey.

During the episode, Anne found out that she is related to royalty.

The 64-year-old learned in the episode that she in fact the Queen‘s 19th cousin!

She also found out that she is distantly related to King Robert the Bruce, who is her 20-times Great Grandfather.

It also emerged that Anne’s mother knew about their family’s royal links, but chose not to share them with the Governess.

“As a child, I was always curious about this stuff and my mother was always very repressive and: ‘No, no, no. Nobody needs to know about their family tree,” she said in an interview with The Sun in April.

Anne made a confession on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Anne makes DNA Journey confession

Earlier today, Anne was asked a question about DNA Journey by a fan, and made a surprise confession.

“Caught up with the programme yesterday evening – fascinating to see yours and Shaun’s @TheShaunWallace stories,” a fan tweeted the star.

“Have you kept in touch with your newly found relatives?”

“To a degree,” Anne replied.

“The show has given me more detailed info about what they found, but I haven’t had time to look closely at it.”

We wonder if the Queen knows about her own links to TV royalty?

Anne warned The Chase bosses recently (Credit: ITV)

Anne issues The Chase bosses with warning

Recently it was claimed that ITV bosses might be on the lookout for a young, female Chaser to join the show.

However, Anne had some stern words to say about the possibility of a new Chaser joining the show.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “They have tried out a few 20-year-olds for The Chase as quizzers.”

“I would be more than [bleeped] off if I was replaced because she would not be as good as me,” she continued.

“Nobody is about to replace me,” she then added.

