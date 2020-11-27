The Chase star Anne Hegerty asked host Bradley Walsh “have you finished?” in last night’s (Thursday, November 26) episode of the hit quiz show.

Anne – nicknamed The Governess – rolled her eyes and tried to keep a straight face after Brad greeted her entrance with a wrestling-style intro.

And, despite the japes, Anne just wanted to get on with it.

Anne was exasperated by Bradley’s antics (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Anne Hegerty?

At the start of the show, opening contestant Liam from Rotherham completed his cash builder and strode up to the console to take on the Chaser.

As Anne was revealed, Bradley decided to give her a special intro.

“It’s the queen of quiz… THE one and only… into the arena ladies and gentlemen…” he began in wrestling style.

“Theeeee Governessssssss…”

“Anne Hegertyyyyyy…. yyyy.”

Bradley kept interrupting Anne (Credit: ITV)

Bradley then held his breath and carried on holding the end of her name for what seemed like an eternity.

He kept going, interrupting Anne every time she began to speak.

Bradley was clearly finding it difficult to hold in his laughter, but Anne had other ideas.

“Have you finished?” she snapped, before laughing.

In the end, The Governess couldn’t land the killer blow and Liam took £6,000 back to his team.

And, ultimately, she couldn’t catch them in the final chase either, with the team walking away with £15,000.

Anne Hegerty revealed that stars could be earning less money from the show (Credit: ITV)

What else has Anne been saying?

Behind the scenes, Anne revealed that the chasers will potentially be earning less from the show now that new Chaser Darragh Ennis is here.

She explained that the Chasers get paid per appearance rather than a flat fee.

“If you’re going to divide the shows by six rather than five, then, you know, do the maths,” she said in a YouTube interview.

